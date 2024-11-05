Soup Dumplings Vs Potstickers: The Important Differences To Know

Soup dumplings have become popular in the U.S. in recent years, but potstickers are still a major go-to style for anyone with a dumpling craving. The biggest difference between the two is the filling — potstickers don't have any of the gelatin of a soup dumpling, thus no soup. They can use almost any kind of meat or vegetable fillings, and they're a little easier to make at home.

Potstickers tend to have thin outsides, and they're often made with fresh wonton-style wrappers as opposed to the thicker doughs used for soup dumplings. This gives them a little bit of an edge if you're trying to order items that aren't as starchy. They are also steamed just like soup dumplings, but they then take a trip through a hot pan with some oil before they're served and will have a crispy, brown exterior on one side. Since they're crispy on the outside, they won't be served in a steamer if you're out at a restaurant. You can even air fry frozen potstickers at home, which are pre-cooked before they're frozen so they don't need any steaming.

Can't decide between potstickers and soup dumplings? Go for both. Each style of dumpling is packed with flavor and both have their own charms — the more dumplings the merrier.