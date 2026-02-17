Make The Viral Trader Joe's Dumpling Bake With Just 4 Ingredients
Trader Joe's has been recognized as one of shoppers' favorite grocery stores in the United States, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index — and for good reason. Not only is it considered affordable, but it also stocks products that range from unique sweet snacks and canned chili that beats out competitors to a dessert that even Ina Garten suggests you toss into your cart. A trip down the frozen food aisles can land you in the midst of a variety of inexpensive frozen meals or snacks like dumplings. If you choose the latter, you can jump on the trend of transforming them into a full meal with just three other ingredients you can find on the shelves in the same store.
The viral Trader Joe's dumpling bake calls for mixing Thai-style red curry sauce with coconut cream and TJ's Soyaki in a casserole dish before topping it with Chicken Gyoza Potstickers, making prep time only a mere minute or two. Then, it bakes together in less than 40 minutes, and — voila! — dinner is on the table. Simply serve it on its own, or ladle the broth and dumplings over sticky or cauliflower rice.
The one-pan meal has garnered the attention of many food enthusiasts across social media platforms, but one post on Facebook asking if anyone had tried it drew in a number of positive responses. "I just made it this week! The whole family LOVED it," and "My daughter makes this almost weekly ... So good and easy!" Others in the thread echoed the sentiment and also mentioned their own twists on the viral recipe.
Ways to switch up the viral Trader Joe's dumpling bake
While the recipe couldn't be easier as-is, it's also incredibly customizable. The easiest way to change it up is to choose from any of Trader Joe's other varieties of potstickers or dumplings. Use a different protein, or make it a completely plant-based meal with vegan vegetable dumplings. Adding vegetables is another simple way to upgrade the dish by adding texture and boosting nutrients. Toss in bell peppers for a pop of color, wilt in some spinach, or add mushrooms or broccoli. Stirring in bok choy or cabbage can give the meal a bit of crunchiness, too. And don't sleep on sprinkling green onions or cilantro on top.
To switch up the flavor profile, add some diced onions or minced garlic, or try heating it up with red curry paste or a DIY chili crisp. If nuttiness is what you're after, sesame oil will give the dish a subtle kick while peanut butter or peanut satay sauce can give it even more nut flavor. And for a contrast with a zing, pour in rice wine vinegar.
For textural changes, experiment with the consistency of the sauce. To achieve a thinner sauce, use coconut milk instead of coconut cream; for a thicker version, whisk in a cornstarch slurry. Finally, while a lot of this bake's appeal is the minimal time that it takes to prep, if you have a few extra minutes on your hands, try pan-frying the potstickers first to add some crunch that can pair perfectly with the creamy sauce.