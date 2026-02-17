Make The Viral Trader Joe's Dumpling Bake With Just 4 Ingredients

Trader Joe's has been recognized as one of shoppers' favorite grocery stores in the United States, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index — and for good reason. Not only is it considered affordable, but it also stocks products that range from unique sweet snacks and canned chili that beats out competitors to a dessert that even Ina Garten suggests you toss into your cart. A trip down the frozen food aisles can land you in the midst of a variety of inexpensive frozen meals or snacks like dumplings. If you choose the latter, you can jump on the trend of transforming them into a full meal with just three other ingredients you can find on the shelves in the same store.

The viral Trader Joe's dumpling bake calls for mixing Thai-style red curry sauce with coconut cream and TJ's Soyaki in a casserole dish before topping it with Chicken Gyoza Potstickers, making prep time only a mere minute or two. Then, it bakes together in less than 40 minutes, and — voila! — dinner is on the table. Simply serve it on its own, or ladle the broth and dumplings over sticky or cauliflower rice.

The one-pan meal has garnered the attention of many food enthusiasts across social media platforms, but one post on Facebook asking if anyone had tried it drew in a number of positive responses. "I just made it this week! The whole family LOVED it," and "My daughter makes this almost weekly ... So good and easy!" Others in the thread echoed the sentiment and also mentioned their own twists on the viral recipe.