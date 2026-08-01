11 Of The Best Seafood Buffets In America

There was a time when buffets were becoming a relic of the past as fast casual restaurants became more popular. But over the past few years, as food prices have increased, more and more people have started seeking the greatest value for their dollars. All-you-can-eat buffets offer that, along with a huge amount of variety. That makes it easy for a meal to satisfy the whole family, as one restaurant can cater to a range of tastes. Currently, Chinese buffets have the most locations across the country, but seafood buffets are also numerous and popular.

The nation is home to several seafood buffets that consistently impress customers. While several of these buffets on this list will put a dent in your wallet, they may not take as much of a toll as the most expensive seafood chains. At least with a buffet, you can eat all you want, knowing that it won't send the bill skyrocketing. Plus, you'll be able to sample several must-try seafood dishes, such as oysters Rockefeller, New England clam chowder, and Singapore chili crab. That's not a bad deal at all.