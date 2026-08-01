11 Of The Best Seafood Buffets In America
There was a time when buffets were becoming a relic of the past as fast casual restaurants became more popular. But over the past few years, as food prices have increased, more and more people have started seeking the greatest value for their dollars. All-you-can-eat buffets offer that, along with a huge amount of variety. That makes it easy for a meal to satisfy the whole family, as one restaurant can cater to a range of tastes. Currently, Chinese buffets have the most locations across the country, but seafood buffets are also numerous and popular.
The nation is home to several seafood buffets that consistently impress customers. While several of these buffets on this list will put a dent in your wallet, they may not take as much of a toll as the most expensive seafood chains. At least with a buffet, you can eat all you want, knowing that it won't send the bill skyrocketing. Plus, you'll be able to sample several must-try seafood dishes, such as oysters Rockefeller, New England clam chowder, and Singapore chili crab. That's not a bad deal at all.
The Nordic
Open Friday through Sunday, The Nordic is a Rhode Island staple, famous for its all-you-can-eat seafood offerings. The family-owned business was founded in 1963 to feed guests at a summer vacation resort. The restaurant is still located in scenic wooded surroundings, which customers can enjoy sitting inside or outside. On Sundays, you need a reservation to dine, but walk-ins are allowed on Fridays and Saturdays. Those interested in the lakeside dining experience should note that its menu is à la carte only, since the buffet is an indoor-only option.
And what a buffet. There's all-you-can-eat lobster, clams, crab, oysters, and much more. Fans say the crab legs are amazing, and the overall experience is luxurious. Some caution that you might not get your money's worth if you're not able to eat a lot or neglect the high-dollar items like lobster. Others declare the buffet is worth the drive, with more than a few saying the experience was on their bucket list. If you decide to make the journey, be sure to arrive with an empty stomach — and, as one fan says on Reddit after having to carry out a friend who ate too much, "wear loose pants."
178 Nordic Trl, Charlestown, RI 02813
(401) 783-4515
Captain George's Seafood Restaurant
Captain George's first opened its doors in Virginia Beach in 1982. Since then, it's expanded into four locations and has become a destination for seafood lovers. The large buffet has numerous items and even offers specialized gluten-free options, such as crawfish, mussels, steamed shrimp, and Cajun crabs. Numerous people rank Captain George's over other competitor buffets, and many return for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries each year.
One of the main draws to the restaurant is its crab legs. Customers have claimed that they're the best they've ever tasted, while others note that the massive legs never disappoint. Fans enjoy the variety and size of the selections, with items like the oysters Rockefeller and fried scallops being standouts. They also claim that the service is phenomenal, and the food is consistently replenished during your seating. Overall, guests say this is an excellent seafood experience.
Multiple locations
The Buffet at Wynn
The Buffet at Wynn, located in the Wynn Las Vegas, is far from your typical buffet. The restaurant is set up with 16 different stations offering made-to-order food alongside serve-yourself options. The buffet is stocked with a variety of items, but if you want lobster, you'll have to add the Ultimate Buffet Experience option. This includes a 1 ½-pound Maine lobster tail served table-side, bottomless drinks, and priority seating.
As the food choices can be overwhelming, fans suggest getting a small portion of things to see what you like. Even if you only go for the seafood, customers still say it's worth the price and is just as good as many of the larger buffets along the Strip. Guests say the seafood is fresh and quickly refilled, so you won't have to wait long for items like the crab legs or seafood boils. The restaurant takes reservations, and numerous people suggest making one to avoid a lengthy wait.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3340
Cafe Sierra
Located in the Universal City Hilton, Cafe Sierra has been serving all-you-can-eat meals for decades. Only available on Saturday and Sunday each week, the bottomless seafood buffet has been described as the best all-you-can-eat offering in California. But it's the loyal fans that sell the restaurant's reputation for incredible king crab legs, oysters, prime rib, and, of course, whole lobsters.
The lobster has received praise for its meatiness and indulgent flavor, while the king crab legs dipped in butter are a must-have item. One customer described them as melt-in-your-mouth tender. The sushi is made while you watch, and never-ending drink options are included in the price, too. The buffet is well-stocked with a large variety of items, and numerous people comment on the food's high quality. While the restaurant is on the pricier side, fans say the quality and quantity make it worth the cost.
555 Universal Hollywood Dr, Universal City, CA 91608
(818) 509-2030
Boston Lobster Feast
Boston Lobster Feast has been serving customers a massive all-you-can-eat buffet since 1991. There are two Central Florida locations — one on Orlando's International Drive and another in Kissimmee. The restaurants include over 60 items on the buffet, including lobster bisque, oysters Rockefeller, and New England-style clam chowder. The small chain specializes in New England lobsters and other fresh seafood and is well-known for advertising via a small car with a huge lobster sculpture mounted on the top.
The restaurant is highly rated by customers, who leave five-star reviews for its big-money items, such as the crab legs, which help you get the most value for your money. The clam and mussel steamers, lobster bisque, and whole lobsters are fan favorites, although you can only have one whole lobster per person at a time.
Multiple locations
Crab House Brooklyn
Crab House Brooklyn is one of the most unusual buffets in the U.S. The restaurant offers contactless all-you-can-eat meals, with the option to include lobster. Guests pick the items they'd like from a disposable menu before it's cooked fresh to order. It's then brought to your table without you having to wait in line for a serving. And, of course, you can order as many times as you'd like, and have as much as you desire of any item for a set price.
Guests report the food is fresh and delicious, particularly the crab legs. Reviewers also note that there's a wide variety of both seafood and non-seafood items, and the items are high-quality and well-seasoned. Several people call it a go-to spot — not just because the food is great, but because of the service. Customers note the meal comes out quickly and is served family style, so everyone can get a taste. The lobster mac-and-cheese is a standout item, as is the spicy crawfish basket with shrimp. Fans also say the fried sea bass with sweet chili sauce is excellent. It's lucky that the restaurant is in Coney Island, because you might need a good walk afterward.
1223 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
(347) 462-1934
Crabby Mike's
Crabby Mike's has been serving Calabash-style seafood in the Myrtle Beach area for decades. If you're not familiar with the style, it originated in Calabash, North Carolina, and involves frying a variety of seafoods in a seasoned, light cornmeal or flour-based breading. The result is crisp, with a crackly texture and lots of flavor. Crabby Mike's buffet offers its Calabash-style seafood across hot and cold bars, in addition to stations for salad, soup, fruit, and desserts.
Many people call this the best buffet in Myrtle Beach, and some prioritize it as a destination when they pass through the area. Guests appreciate the fresh hushpuppies provided once you sit down at the table, as well as noting that the crab legs are both large and delicious. Customers note that the items are replaced quickly when they run out, and reviewers enjoy the selection of fish, including Alaska salmon, blackened mahi mahi, and fried cod. Fans also recommend going early to take advantage of a coupon that lowers the price while helping you avoid crowds.
290 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
(843) 238-3524
Umi Sushi & Seafood Buffet
Umi Sushi & Seafood Buffet currently boasts more than 20 restaurants across the nation. While these are primarily located on the East Coast, the chain is also expanding into the West, with one buffet in California so far. Its seafood is sourced from 12 different countries, and the buffet has more than 200 fresh items to try. For those who visit frequently, there's a four-tiered rewards program that lets guests earn points toward reducing their overall bill.
Guests are impressed with the overall variety and freshness of Umi Sushi & Seafood Buffet's food and note that it has more diverse options — such as braised pork belly and creative sushi combinations — than many other buffets. In particular, customers claim that the coconut shrimp is excellent, as are the lobster and crabs. Another standout item is the fried rice, which reviewers say goes well with just about anything. Customers also enjoy the amount of food they can eat and say the buffet is a great value for the price.
Multiple locations
A.Y.C.E. Buffet
The all-you-can-eat buffet was born in Las Vegas as a way to keep people in the casinos longer. While it didn't take long for the concept to spread across the country, Sin City is still home to some of the nation's best. Since debuting at the Palms Casino Resort in 2017, the A.Y.C.E. Buffet has become a staple of value dining near the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant has two dedicated lobster and snow crab nights (Wednesday and Thursday), while Fridays are dedicated to prime rib and snow crab. The nights are extremely popular, which is why reservations are required for the lobster buffet.
One fan ate 37 lobster tails during their visit, meaning this is truly an eat-all-you-want affair. Other customers praise the service and both the food's taste and value compared to other pricier options on the Strip. One reviewer said the crab legs were the highlight of their meal, with the seafood being perfectly cooked and fresh. Another noted that the lobster was flavorful and was constantly being refilled, so there was no wait for another tail or two. There's even an option of seasoned or plain butter to dip your choice of seafood in. If you're a fan of it, you can make your own butter sauce at home for fish and shrimp anytime you like.
4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(866) 942-7777
Seafood World
While its full name is technically Seafood World Seafood and Steak Buffet, fans know the restaurant as just Seafood World. Founded in Myrtle Beach in 1990, the all-you-can-eat buffet has three different sections, including a baked and broiled area, a fried Calabash-style area, and a salad and dessert bar. There's also a full menu for those who don't want to tackle the massive selection of seafood and steaks. The restaurant even has family specials and a variety of discounted coupons for non-peak hours.
No matter when they visit, guests are impressed by the variety and quality of the food, as well as the service. While there can often be a line outside, the buffet takes reservations to ensure customers can be seated ASAP. The stars of the show are the hot Alaskan snow crab legs, with fans saying they are juicy, flavorful, and surprisingly large. If you want to check it out yourself next time you're in the area, be sure to check the hours before you go, as the restaurant has shorter hours during the offseason.
411 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 626-7896
The Original Benjamin's
Many people make it a point to visit The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood restaurant when visiting Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Opened in 1986, the business is famous for its all-you-can-eat buffet with over 170 items, including crab legs, jumbo shrimp, scallops, oysters, and more. Of course, there's also non-seafood options, like broccoli casserole, corn pudding, pepper steak, yeast rolls, and a variety of desserts. In addition to its 11 themed dining rooms, it also boasts a nautical museum with dozens of ship models.
The buffet's Calabash-style seafood is highly praised by customers, who claim that it is delicious. They also note that the meal is worth the price and that the restaurant itself has a fun and inviting nautical atmosphere. The crab legs are a standout item, as is the pasta station, where you can create your own customized meal from different kinds of seafood, noodles, and sauces. If you want to avoid a large crowd or a long wait, multiple people suggest grabbing a coupon from the Myrtle Beach coupon book that gives a discount for visiting earlier in the day.
9593 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
(843) 449-0821
Methodology
Finding items for this list induced several stomach growls and just a bit of drool. But combing through so many reviews and opinions on fried, boiled, and steamed seafood would make just about anyone hungry. To be sure, we were choosing the best of the best; only the restaurants that had great reviews across several sources — such as local user-review sites, social media, comment threads, and formal reviews — were chosen.
Now it's your turn to find your own favorite seafood buffet. To get more out of the process, be sure to look out for the trademark red flags of a bad buffet and be careful of what time you visit to ensure the best, freshest, and tastiest meals. Enjoy the process!