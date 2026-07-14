For A Flavorful Seafood Pasta Sauce, Reach For This Canned Soup
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Pasta is one of the most versatile dishes; it can be either a go-to weeknight meal or a special occasion dinner. While some recipes are more advanced, requiring dozens of ingredients and hours on the stove, you can also whip up wonderfully delicious simple pasta dishes in no time. It's all about choosing the right ingredients. We all know that canned tomatoes, simple herbs, and fresh garlic work beautifully to make a basic tomato sauce. But if you're craving a more elevated pasta dish without the fuss, you can turn a can of clam chowder into the creamy seafood sauce of your dreams.
For this hack, we're talking about New England clam chowder — the thick and creamy stuff. A can of Campbell's Chunky New England Clam Chowder will work great, but you can use your brand of choice. You could simply mix the warmed soup with cooked spaghetti or linguine; just combine the two ingredients together in a pan when both are hot and ready to go. Eat as is or top with grated Parmesan and fresh herbs to up the flavor profile even further. The clams and potatoes in the canned soup give the dish satisfying texture, while the creamy broth acts as a velvety sauce that coats the noodles. In just minutes, you'll have an entrée reminiscent of one from a seaside Italian bistro.
How to upgrade your clam chowder pasta sauce
For a souped-up (pun intended) version, upgrade your canned clam chowder with ingredients like milk, diced garlic, and Parmesan. Blend everything together until nice and velvety, then reduce the sauce a bit until thickened to your liking and add your cooked pasta. To add some texture and protein back into the dish, throw some canned clams on top. The world is your oyster (clam?) when it comes to toppings, though; shrimp would go well if you want to stick to the seafood theme, while sautéed mushrooms would give the dish welcomed earthy and umami flavor.
If you want a crunchy and salty bite, you can chop up some cooked bacon and mix it into the sauce. And while it will take a little extra preparation, starting with a base of sautéed onions and garlic in butter will give your sauce an unbeatable aromatic depth. If a creamy seafood sauce isn't your thing, you can go with a can of Manhattan-style clam chowder and lean into the tomatoes; just know that it will be thinner and more broth-y than saucy. With just a few powerhouse pantry ingredients as the base, this pasta dish is endlessly customizable.