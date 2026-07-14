For A Flavorful Seafood Pasta Sauce, Reach For This Canned Soup

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Pasta is one of the most versatile dishes; it can be either a go-to weeknight meal or a special occasion dinner. While some recipes are more advanced, requiring dozens of ingredients and hours on the stove, you can also whip up wonderfully delicious simple pasta dishes in no time. It's all about choosing the right ingredients. We all know that canned tomatoes, simple herbs, and fresh garlic work beautifully to make a basic tomato sauce. But if you're craving a more elevated pasta dish without the fuss, you can turn a can of clam chowder into the creamy seafood sauce of your dreams.

For this hack, we're talking about New England clam chowder — the thick and creamy stuff. A can of Campbell's Chunky New England Clam Chowder will work great, but you can use your brand of choice. You could simply mix the warmed soup with cooked spaghetti or linguine; just combine the two ingredients together in a pan when both are hot and ready to go. Eat as is or top with grated Parmesan and fresh herbs to up the flavor profile even further. The clams and potatoes in the canned soup give the dish satisfying texture, while the creamy broth acts as a velvety sauce that coats the noodles. In just minutes, you'll have an entrée reminiscent of one from a seaside Italian bistro.