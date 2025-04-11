12 Red Flags You Should Look Out For At A Buffet

Who doesn't love loading up a plate at an all-you-can-eat buffet? The strategy of plotting your route, hitting the expensive stuff first, grabbing a little of everything to find your favorites. There's something uniquely satisfying about getting unlimited access to dozens of dishes for one fixed price.

But beneath that gleaming sneeze guard lurks potential danger. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 6 Americans contracts a food-borne illness each year, and buffets create unique opportunities for contamination that regular restaurants don't face. While a traditional restaurant keeps food preparation under tight control, buffets put food out in the open where it faces temperature fluctuations, potential contamination from other customers, and extended exposure time. Even though customers play a role in buffet safety, the primary responsibility falls on the restaurant to maintain proper standards and protocols.

If you notice just one concerning sign at a buffet, it might not be cause for alarm. But when multiple red flags start popping up, it's probably time to reconsider your dining choice. Here are warning signs that could save you from a very uncomfortable aftermath to your all-you-can-eat experience.