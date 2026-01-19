How Oysters Rockefeller Were Created In 1899 As A Replacement Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With a name like oysters Rockefeller, you might think the classic seafood dish was first made by a fancy New York restaurant where Wall Street's wealthy movers and shakers gathered. But in reality, it was created in 1899 at a still-operating French-Creole restaurant in New Orleans, a very different city that is home to gumbo, jambalaya, and beignets, its quintessential dessert. The origin story is actually one of necessity being the mother of invention and then turning into something spectacular. Antoine's Restaurant chef Jules Alciatore came up with the oyster dish as a replacement when it became difficult to get snails for one of the usual menu items.

The son of Antoine Alciatore, who founded the restaurant in 1840, Jules had a hard time obtaining Burgundian snails from France and decided to swap in oysters, which were abundant in the Gulf waters off New Orleans. He made a few tweaks to the recipe as he substituted the mollusks for the snails, covering the oysters on the half-shell with a green sauce and baking them. Customers loved the result, which was also a departure from the usual practice at the time of eating them raw.

The name was chosen to reflect the richness of the sauce, as John D. Rockefeller was the world's richest man at the time, as well as its green color, like U.S. paper money. Antoine's, now the oldest restaurant in New Orleans, still has the famous dish on its menu.