10 Of The Most Expensive Seafood Chains In The US
Many seafood chains across the country are making a resurgence. These restaurants range from value-friendly establishments like Captain D's or Long John Silver's to some of the most expensive sit-down experiences out there. While inflation is driving up food prices, another reason for the high costs of some seafood is the limited supply. What seafood is available will dictate what's on that day's menu, and some chefs won't eat fish like orange roughy and tilapia because of supply chain issues. Other chefs, like Maricel Gentile, caution against swordfish due to sustainability concerns.
Still, the seafood industry is getting larger each year, with an estimated $5 billion in growth projected before 2034. That growth gives customers a chance to try as many classic seafood dishes as they like, provided they are on the lookout for potential restaurant warning signs. The restaurants on this list are some of the most expensive seafood chains in the country, serving everything from oysters Rockefeller and calamari to cold-water lobsters and Dungeness crabs in luxurious surroundings. So if you dine at one of these establishments, be prepared for a great meal and a large bill.
Truluck's
Founded in 1992, Truluck's is one of the most expensive seafood chains in the country. The business has a commitment to never serving endangered or overfished species and puts the source of each fish on the menu. The company follows Ocean Conservancy guidelines and buys produce from local sources whenever possible. The chain doesn't serve frozen seafood, so you'll only find stone crab claws on the menu from mid-October to the first of May. That commitment to freshness and quality shows in the meals and prices.
At Truluck's, fresh Florida stone crab claws range from $12 for a medium claw to $39 for a jumbo one. From there, hot appetizers, like two lobster tempura bao, cost $36, and a jumbo stone crab claw platter will set you back $83. The restaurant offers caviar service with a private reserve selection costing $130, and the trident royale selection is $165. Of course, if you want a classic lobster Thermidor, Truluck's serves that, too. It's $65 and comes with mornay sauce, Parmesan mashed potatoes, and asparagus. For something a little more modern, the jalapeño salmon béarnaise pairs fresh-caught fish with blue crab and sauteed shrimp. A petite portion is $35, while a full portion is $49.
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Eddie V's Prime Seafood was established in 2000 and has grown to include more than 30 restaurants across the country. Many locations offer live jazz, and every restaurant serves seafood that is flown in fresh daily. There's a wine list with more than 300 options selected by the brand's sommelier to complement whichever dish you choose. The company also ages its steaks in-house to ensure the best texture and flavor, as well as making tortillas by hand each day. These practices have earned the chain a loyal following that keeps growing, even at high end price points.
At Eddie V's, a seafood tower runs between $79 and $135, making them some of the most expensive items to share on the menu. The South African lobster entrée is $116 by itself, while the Royal Ossetra Petrossian caviar costs $95 for 20 grams. An appetizer like the Maine lobster tacos is $29, and the crab cake, which is made with a ½ pound of jumbo lump crab meat, is $31. The Petrossian Royal caviar double-baked potato is the highest-priced accompaniment at $80, making it a spud to savor and remember.
Morton's the Steakhouse
Morton's the Steakhouse is so legendary that even former U.S. presidents have declared their admiration for the restaurant chain. Founded in the late 1970s, the flagship business is one of Chicago's most recognizable establishments. The business maintains a list of over 300 wines, and each of Morton's 65 locations — 53 of which are in the U.S. — received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence or Best Award of Excellence in 2025.
It might seem odd to have a steakhouse included in a list for expensive seafood chains, but Morton's the Steakhouse has some of the highest-priced seafood dishes around (for chains, anyway). For instance, the cost for one of Morton's signature cut steaks and a cold-water lobster tail ranges from $62 to $79, depending on the steak you pick, plus $27 for the lobster tail. Beyond that, a full jumbo lump crab cake costs $49, while an epic ocean platter runs $160. A side of lobster mac and cheese is $29, and a miso-glazed sea bass in dashi broth is $52. The menu naturally leans more turf than surf, but the water dwellers will cost you a pretty penny.
The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille began as a restaurant in Union Station in 1990. Since then, the business has expanded into a nationwide chain serving dry-aged steaks and fresh seafood. Of course, if you prefer vegetarian meals or have a gluten sensitivity, the restaurant also has options for you. And the wine list here is more extensive than you might think, with more than 350 bottles on the menu.
If you visit one of The Capital Grille's locations, you might start your meal with a $29 lobster and lump crab cake, a jumbo lump crab cocktail for $31, or the $40 caviar and caramelized onion dip. The cold shellfish platter costs $72, while the Grand Plateau platter costs $135. Both platters are dine-in only to keep the quality as high as possible. Entrées like the pan-seared sea bass with miso butter and the seared sea scallops with Maine lobster risotto are $60 and $68, respectively.
The Palm
The Palm restaurant has been serving customers since 1926. The original New York City location is famous for having its walls filled with caricatures of famous guests, and some of the other locations followed suit in the 2010s. Today, the restaurant chain — which lists 17 locations on its website – is known as a multi-generational dining experience with several signature seafood dishes, such as the broiled jumbo Maine lobster.
Appetizers at The Palm include the crabmeat cocktail or jumbo lump crab cake for $29 and the lobster ravioli or shrimp crostini for $25. Dishes like the branzino are $42, while the seared sea bass entrée is $53. A side of lobster mac and cheese is $36, and the restaurant's selection of steaks ranges from $58 to $81, with an optional large lobster tail for $52. Of course, if you'd rather have The Palm Duo of an 8-ounce lobster tail and a center-cut filet, it's only $99 for the pair.
McCormick & Schmick's
McCormick & Schmick's is a seafood chain serving fresh fish, oysters, and carefully curated steaks. Founded in the 1970s, the restaurant sources its ingredients from the Pacific Northwest and from trusted fisheries. Naturally, that commitment to higher quality brings along a higher price tag. Even with the business's focus on meat-based dishes, the restaurant offers vegetarian and vegan options, along with selections for those with food allergies or sensitivities.
If you dine at one of McCormick & Schmick's 16 listed locations, you'll find a wide array of seafood to choose from. Fried calamari costs just under $18, while the crab and shrimp cake is $22.50. A bowl of lobster bisque is more economical at $15. The herb broth Chilean sea bass entrée costs just under $50, and the herb-crusted rockfish is $41. The broiled seafood platter is $39.50, while the blackened mahi mahi goes for $33. If you'd like some red meat with your seafood, the steak and shrimp entrée is $39 and includes an 8-ounce sirloin with Cajun shrimp sauce.
Chart House
The Chart House is a chain known for great food and beautiful views, with many of its restaurants located on a waterfront. Opened in 1961, the business has come a long way from its humble roots in a converted diner. Today, the brand has eateries in places as diverse as Atlantic City, New Jersey, San Antonio, Texas, and Redondo Beach, California.
Chart House lists 22 locations at the moment, and should you visit one for dinner, you could try the jumbo lump crab cake for $28 or the sea bass and lobster risotto for $54. An oyster sampler costs $21, and so does the shrimp, avocado, and mango stack. Adding an Australian lobster tail to any steak will cost $42, while a dock-to-dine ahi tuna experience is $35. Entrées like the lemon herb-crusted salmon are $35, and the spiced ahi with furikake rice is $39. The restaurant is also known for its lava cake, which comes in small and large portions for $10 and $13, respectively — a reasonably priced sweet finish to what might wind up being an expensive (if delicious) meal.
Legal Sea Foods
Established in 1950, Legal Sea Foods is a Boston-based chain serving Maine lobsters and other sustainably sourced seafood. In fact, the restaurants use fresh, daily catches that are delivered to the Fish Pier in Boston to ensure customers never eat fish that's been frozen. That devotion to freshness led to the brand's motto: "If it isn't fresh, it isn't Legal." Another point of pride for the chain is its New England clam chowder, which is so highly regarded that it's been served at numerous presidential inaugurations since 1981.
A starter sampler at Legal Sea Foods is $42 and includes fried shrimp, scallops, calamari, and pot stickers. The ½ pound lobster roll is $53, while a ¼ pound version is $35. A fried fisherman's platter costs $44, and the grilled swordfish steak is $42. And, of course, if you'd like to sample the clam chowder yourself, it's $12 for a bowl or $9.50 for a cup.
Ocean Prime
Ocean Prime has been selling steaks, seafood, and cocktails in upscale surroundings since 2008. The chain quickly grew, with nine more locations opening across seven states by 2013. That growth continues today, with a location opening in Fort Lauderdale in 2025 and an upcoming opening in Nashville for April 2026. With more than 20 locations, the chain is truly coast-to-coast, with restaurants in Beverly Hills and Boston.
If you choose to start your dinner with something on ice at the Beverly Hills location, the dressed cold-water lobster tail is $34, while a chilled crab meat cocktail costs $30. There's a surf-and-turf appetizer that includes scallops and braised short ribs for $33. A side of baked lobster mac and cheese is $49 and (barely) contains an entire lobster in addition to the cheese and noodles. Entrées like the twin lobster tails are $76, while the sea scallop risotto is $63. A plate of lobster linguine is $62 and is served with roasted tomato butter, arugula, and Parmesan.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen can be found in more than 35 locations across the country. Started in Houston, Texas in the late 1960s, the brand was inspired by the seafood culture of New Orleans. The chain is known for its hospitality as much as for its food, believing that the quality of its food is only equal to the service a customer receives. That philosophy led to an array of Pappas restaurants selling everything from burgers to barbecue to coffee, and of course, seafood.
Pappadeaux's Houston location sells an oven-baked crab cake for just under $36 and a wild-caught snapper and shrimp entrée for nearly $50. Hot honey-glazed gator bites cost about $20, while a grilled octopus Creole potato salad is around $26. If you'd like to try gumbo, the business has a variety of them ranging from $10 to $13 for a cup and $14 to $18 for a bowl. Crawfish etouffee is just under $34, and Mardi Gras pasta is roughly $36 and comes with grilled shrimp, crawfish, mushrooms, and andouille sausage in a tomato cream sauce.