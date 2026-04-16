10 Of The Most Expensive Seafood Chains In The US

Many seafood chains across the country are making a resurgence. These restaurants range from value-friendly establishments like Captain D's or Long John Silver's to some of the most expensive sit-down experiences out there. While inflation is driving up food prices, another reason for the high costs of some seafood is the limited supply. What seafood is available will dictate what's on that day's menu, and some chefs won't eat fish like orange roughy and tilapia because of supply chain issues. Other chefs, like Maricel Gentile, caution against swordfish due to sustainability concerns.

Still, the seafood industry is getting larger each year, with an estimated $5 billion in growth projected before 2034. That growth gives customers a chance to try as many classic seafood dishes as they like, provided they are on the lookout for potential restaurant warning signs. The restaurants on this list are some of the most expensive seafood chains in the country, serving everything from oysters Rockefeller and calamari to cold-water lobsters and Dungeness crabs in luxurious surroundings. So if you dine at one of these establishments, be prepared for a great meal and a large bill.