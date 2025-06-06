14 Classic Seafood Dishes You Have To Try At Least Once

Seafood is enjoyed all over the world. While countries and regions with long coastlines generally make the most of their abundant saltwater fish and shellfish, landlocked areas enjoy freshwater fish from lakes and streams as well as dishes using seafood that's been preserved by smoking or curing.

Wherever you live, there are classic seafood dishes from around the world that you should try at least once in your life. Some are easy to make at home, others are best enjoyed in location or in a restaurant specializing in a particular cuisine.

So step outside your grilled salmon and fish and chips comfort zone and try this selection of classic seafood dishes. Some are raw, some cured, and some cooked. From bivalves (like clams), to crustaceans (such as prawns and crabs), and many different species of fish, these are all classic seafood dishes you really have to try at least once.