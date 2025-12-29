The Very Worst Times To Visit A Buffet Restaurant

From homestyle comfort foods and all-you-can-eat pizza to international fare like Chinese and Indian cuisine, buffet dining has definitely evolved from the 18th century invention of the Swedish smorgasbord (which is different from our American-style buffets of today). If there's anything better than sitting down to tasty, piping-hot food (or nicely chilled, if we're talking about salads, or room temperature if we're talking sushi, which should never be warmed up), it's doing it over and over again until you're so delightfully full that you need a pillow and a good snooze.

If you want a good buffet experience, though, you need to know the best times to go — and the times when you absolutely should not. For instance, Mondays and Tuesdays are notoriously slow days for restaurant visitor traffic, so it might seem logical that these would be good days to hit up a buffet — fewer people means more fresh food for you, right? Wrong. These slow times can actually be the very worst days to visit a buffet. After all, food sitting out for a long time is one of many red flags you should look out for at buffets. Early mornings and between the lunch and dinner rushes are most likely the slow periods.

There are certain times when even buffet establishments with stellar reputations may have less-than-appetizing food sitting out on their serving stations. If a buffet is bustling, that means serving dishes are being rapidly depleted and, consequently, replenished regularly. On the other hand, if you're dining during slower restaurant hours, that can mean warmed-over dishes that have been sitting untouched for hours — not quite a recipe for freshness. Unless you're lucky and manage to arrive shortly after the food has been prepared and set out for the first time (not reheated and re-served), the risk of paying a buffet price for subpar cuisine is real.