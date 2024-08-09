You Can Thank German Immigrants For The Creation Of Chicken Fried Steak
Synonymous with Southern comfort food, chicken fried steak is a delightful dish of battered and fried beef that's covered with creamy gravy. Have you ever wondered where this mouthwatering fare came from? Although it's difficult to find specific records regarding the origin of chicken fried steak, Germanic immigrants are likely the source.
The practice of frying meat in oil has been a cooking technique in Europe since ancient times. This method spread across the continent and became commonplace by the mid-19th century, at which point it was well-established in Austria as the way to make the nation's iconic Wiener schnitzel, also popular in neighboring Germany. Some say that a Habsburg army field marshal discovered this breaded veal cutlet recipe in the land now known as Italy during the 1850s; others point to a schnitzel reference in an Austrian cookbook from some 100 years prior. While this dispute may remain unresolved, multiple historians believe that immigrants from Austria and Germany brought their love for schnitzel with them to Texas, but replaced the veal with more readily available cuts of cheaper beef. Since the dish was easy to cook, it quickly expanded to other states across the South and beyond.
As this recipe spread, cooks used various techniques to improve the taste, adding salt and pepper to the meat and creating a gravy from the pan drippings. By the late 1800s, early versions of chicken fried steak began appearing in cookbooks, and then restaurants started serving it in the early 20th century.
The difference between chicken fried steak and country fried steak
When it comes to the name, many people are confused about what kind of meat is in chicken fried steak, mistakenly thinking that cookbooks and restaurants are referring to a fried chicken recipe. However, they aren't entirely wrong, because the dish involves cooking steak in a similar fashion as fried chicken. While it's unknown who gave the dish this name, the preparation method is likely the inspiration. There's evidence of some restaurant advertisements mentioning chicken fried steak in the early 1900s, and menus across several states were featuring chicken fried steak by the 1930s as the dish started growing in popularity nationwide.
Another topic of discussion is the difference between chicken fried steak and country fried steak — contrary to common belief, these dishes aren't one and the same. The main difference is that country fried steak skips the egg-wash step used in chicken fried steak, making it less crispy. The second distinction is that chicken fried steak is served with a creamy white gravy made with pan drippings, while country fried steak generally comes with brown gravy.
It's also worth examining how chicken fried steak is different from steak Milanesa. While America's homestyle recipes for chicken fried steak usually call for cube steak, Italian-style steak Milanesa is normally made with finer cuts of beef. Additionally, steak Milanesa may be topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce instead of gravy.
Tips for making your own chicken fried steak
With a little bit of practice, you can fry up chicken fried steak in your own kitchen. The first step is picking the best cut of meat for country fried steak, and in an interview with Food Republic, Bob Bennett — the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan — said that top sirloin is the premium choice, because it holds its shape after being flattened. Also, top sirloin is more tender than cube steak, which comes already pounded and scored for quick cooking.
Before you coat the steak with batter, dry it and dip it in an egg mixture or buttermilk. For the coating, you can use flour, corn flakes, or crushed crackers mixed with seasonings such as black pepper, salt, and cayenne pepper. To avoid a soggy crust, shake off any excess flour before cooking to prevent soaking up too much oil. Tossing the steak in a bag of the batter mixture can help you achieve the right balance.
Finally, cook it in either a deep fryer or a well-seasoned pan (like a cast-iron skillet) with an oil that has a high smoke point. When it's done, you can serve it along with your choice of sides. Mashed potatoes are customary, but the possibilities are endless — such as baked potatoes, french fries, roasted green beans or carrots, steamed broccoli, fresh salads, and buttered dinner rolls. For a breakfast chicken fried steak, serve with hash browns and eggs.