Synonymous with Southern comfort food, chicken fried steak is a delightful dish of battered and fried beef that's covered with creamy gravy. Have you ever wondered where this mouthwatering fare came from? Although it's difficult to find specific records regarding the origin of chicken fried steak, Germanic immigrants are likely the source.

The practice of frying meat in oil has been a cooking technique in Europe since ancient times. This method spread across the continent and became commonplace by the mid-19th century, at which point it was well-established in Austria as the way to make the nation's iconic Wiener schnitzel, also popular in neighboring Germany. Some say that a Habsburg army field marshal discovered this breaded veal cutlet recipe in the land now known as Italy during the 1850s; others point to a schnitzel reference in an Austrian cookbook from some 100 years prior. While this dispute may remain unresolved, multiple historians believe that immigrants from Austria and Germany brought their love for schnitzel with them to Texas, but replaced the veal with more readily available cuts of cheaper beef. Since the dish was easy to cook, it quickly expanded to other states across the South and beyond.

As this recipe spread, cooks used various techniques to improve the taste, adding salt and pepper to the meat and creating a gravy from the pan drippings. By the late 1800s, early versions of chicken fried steak began appearing in cookbooks, and then restaurants started serving it in the early 20th century.