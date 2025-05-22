Brunswick Stew: The History Behind The Iconic Virginia BBQ Dish

Though this iconic barbecue dish is very popular in Brunswick, Georgia, The Peach State isn't the actual birthplace of Brunswick stew. With nearly two centuries of history and almost as many variations, the story of Brunswick stew begins the same way as many Southern classics: innovation born of necessity.

"Camp stews" — stews created from whatever meat, vegetables, and seasonings were on hand — are likely as old as camps themselves. However, the predecessor of modern Brunswick stew was born in 1828, when Jimmy Matthews, an enslaved camp cook, concocted a mixture of squirrel, stale cornbread, and onions for his enslaver in Brunswick County, Virginia. Before camp stew became a traditional barbecue side dish, it was like many one-pot meals: a blend of Native American, European, and African influences, using whatever ingredients were available to make something palatable.

In 1988, the Virginia General Assembly officially declared Matthews the inventor of Brunswick stew. The state now holds an annual Brunswick Stew Day at its Capitol every January, and the people of Brunswick County even founded the Brunswick Stewmaster's Association in 1998 and the Taste of Brunswick Festival. There's even a Brunswick Stew Trail, with signposts highlighting where to eat the dish and where to find the best ingredients. But like all unbeatable Southern food across the Grits Belt, how you make Brunswick stew depends on where you are.