Think Twice Before Ordering These Irish Pub Foods And Drinks

Dim, cozy lighting, traditional Celtic fiddle music coming from the corner, a boisterous atmosphere, a game of football (aka soccer) on the telly, and a pint of Guinness in your hand. That's the classic experience of an authentic Irish public house, or, as we know it, a pub. All over the United States and around the world, pub owners work hard to replicate the convivial vibe that authentic Irish pubs naturally create. Not fancy, just comfortable and welcoming — like a home away from home.

Traditional Irish music and company excluded, what really sets the Irish pub apart is its distinctive menu offerings, developed over time based on the ingredients available locally in that part of the world — potatoes, seafood, sheep, and dairy cows. The food is stick-to-your-ribs, hearty fare made with simple ingredients.

But like any food found in a foreign nation, those ingredients might also surprise you or even turn your stomach if you're not used to eating them (tripe, anyone?). And the "authentic" Irish food served at the pub in your American neighborhood might not be authentically Irish at all. Here are a few menu items you might find in such a pub that should give you pause before you order them — and even a few suggestions for alternatives.