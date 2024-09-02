What Separates Cottage From Shepherd's Pie Is All In The Meat

Shepherd's pie, which is a hearty combination of seasoned meat and veggies topped with a decadent layer of mashed potatoes, might just be the ultimate comfort food. Or wait — is it cottage pie? Often these recipe names are used interchangeably, but there is an important difference. Both casseroles hail from the British Isles and are budget-friendly ways to feed a hungry family, but ultimately the two are distinguished by the meat used for the filling.

Traditional shepherd's pie, more popular in Ireland, calls for ground lamb or mutton — not surprising, considering the name. Over the years, shepherd's pie has become a popular menu item for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. On the other hand, ground beef is the main ingredient in cottage pie, which is a fan favorite in England. Although the term "shepherd's pie" may be better known in the United States, cottage pie actually has a longer culinary history, first surfacing in England in 1791, per the History Cooperative.