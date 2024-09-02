What Separates Cottage From Shepherd's Pie Is All In The Meat
Shepherd's pie, which is a hearty combination of seasoned meat and veggies topped with a decadent layer of mashed potatoes, might just be the ultimate comfort food. Or wait — is it cottage pie? Often these recipe names are used interchangeably, but there is an important difference. Both casseroles hail from the British Isles and are budget-friendly ways to feed a hungry family, but ultimately the two are distinguished by the meat used for the filling.
Traditional shepherd's pie, more popular in Ireland, calls for ground lamb or mutton — not surprising, considering the name. Over the years, shepherd's pie has become a popular menu item for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. On the other hand, ground beef is the main ingredient in cottage pie, which is a fan favorite in England. Although the term "shepherd's pie" may be better known in the United States, cottage pie actually has a longer culinary history, first surfacing in England in 1791, per the History Cooperative.
The ultimate in cottagecore fare
Following the appearance of the cottage pie recipe in the late 18th century, the variation known as "shepherd's pie" was first documented in Scotland in 1849. Traditionally, cottage pie was a resourceful way for "peasants" to make use of leftover meat and veggies from a Sunday roast. Instead of the pastry crust expected in a regular pie, both of these pies feature an upper layer of potatoes, which would have been another staple ingredient for the poor, particularly in Ireland. Originally, sliced potatoes would have formed the upper crust, but mashed potatoes gradually replaced sliced as the favored topping.
At first, both terms were used to describe a meat-and-veggie pie topped with potatoes, but over time "shepherd's pie" became associated with pies cooked with lamb or mutton. Cottage pie, however, still refers exclusively to the version made with ground beef. In both versions, a savory gravy keeps the meat moist; shepherd's pie relies on the natural lamb juices, while cottage pie often calls for adding extra beef broth.
Fresh twists on old favorites
Even though the recipes for shepherd's pie and cottage pie are fairly traditional, they also lend themselves to creative variations! A frozen bag of mixed onions, peas, and carrots might be the easiest way to add veggies to these pies but feel free to reach for your favorites, including leftover, pre-cooked vegetables from earlier in the week. Toss in a handful of shredded cheese for an ooey-gooey flavor boost, or experiment with different herbs and seasonings. Opt for the historical sliced potato topping, or think outside the potato box even further by choosing mashed sweet potatoes. (A mashed sweet potato crust would pair especially well with a ground pork filling.)
For that matter, ground pork isn't the only meat that you can substitute in these frugal meat pies — ground bison and ground venison ("hunter's pies," anyone?) are gamier go-to's that work just as well as lamb and beef. The preparation is the same no matter which meat you choose; simply brown the meat and add to your dish. For the vegetarians out there, canned beans can make an excellent swap for ground meat as well.