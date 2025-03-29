Is There A Difference Between Corned Beef & Salt Beef?

The terms "corned beef" and "salt beef" are quite often used as if they mean the same thing, especially in different parts of the world. While they share a common denominator in the age-old practice of salt-curing meat, there are a few differences that affect their flavor and how they're used in cooking like many other well-known cured meats.

Before refrigeration, preserving meat was a matter of survival where salt played a starring role, drawing out moisture and preventing the growth of bacteria that would spoil it. This basic principle is at the heart of both corned beef and salt beef. Both usually start with beef brisket, a tough cut of meat that benefits from the long, slow curing process, as it tenderizes and becomes more flavorful.

In America, the words are frequently thrown around together, when in actuality, the corned beef referred to is actually salt beef. In other countries, there's hardly any distinction, but beneath the cooked surface, subtle yet significant differences can be found.