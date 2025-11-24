Rick Steves' Go-To Spot To Eat In Ireland

If you're looking for a spot to eat abroad, Rick Steves is one of the most trusted voices to follow. When it comes to Europe, Steves follows simple dining rules: Skip the fancy five-star restaurants and instead live as the locals do — in this case, by hitting a traditional Irish pub to eat. Irish pubs aren't just for a night out drinking — they're a gathering spot for locals to gather, eat, drink, listen to live music, or watch a match on TV, as well as one of many affordable ways to dine as a tourist.

When it comes to food, expect hearty and cozy options, such as Irish stew (like Dublin's signature coddle stew), fish and chips, soups, shepherd's pie (which uses lamb, not beef — that's cottage pie), or the occasional American staples like a burger. If you're a vegetarian, it might be wise to eat ahead of time, as pub menus tend to lean heavily on meat and fish — they will likely have something to eat, but options will be limited (veggie burgers flavored with curry are popular). Steves also notes in a travel article on his website that most pubs don't offer table service, so you'll need to order your drinks and food at the bar. While he doesn't have a clear-cut winner for the best Irish pub to eat at, his best piece of advice is to ask the locals, whether that be your hotel, B&B host, or a friendly face on the street — they'll point you to the real gems and keep you from tourist traps. It may seem odd to an American, depending on where you live, to stop and chat with a stranger and ask for advice, but this is common in Ireland. The people are outgoing, usually willing to chat, and happy to share their love of the Emerald Isle with respectful guests.