Rick Steves' Go-To Spot To Eat In Ireland
If you're looking for a spot to eat abroad, Rick Steves is one of the most trusted voices to follow. When it comes to Europe, Steves follows simple dining rules: Skip the fancy five-star restaurants and instead live as the locals do — in this case, by hitting a traditional Irish pub to eat. Irish pubs aren't just for a night out drinking — they're a gathering spot for locals to gather, eat, drink, listen to live music, or watch a match on TV, as well as one of many affordable ways to dine as a tourist.
When it comes to food, expect hearty and cozy options, such as Irish stew (like Dublin's signature coddle stew), fish and chips, soups, shepherd's pie (which uses lamb, not beef — that's cottage pie), or the occasional American staples like a burger. If you're a vegetarian, it might be wise to eat ahead of time, as pub menus tend to lean heavily on meat and fish — they will likely have something to eat, but options will be limited (veggie burgers flavored with curry are popular). Steves also notes in a travel article on his website that most pubs don't offer table service, so you'll need to order your drinks and food at the bar. While he doesn't have a clear-cut winner for the best Irish pub to eat at, his best piece of advice is to ask the locals, whether that be your hotel, B&B host, or a friendly face on the street — they'll point you to the real gems and keep you from tourist traps. It may seem odd to an American, depending on where you live, to stop and chat with a stranger and ask for advice, but this is common in Ireland. The people are outgoing, usually willing to chat, and happy to share their love of the Emerald Isle with respectful guests.
Tips for eating in Irish pubs
Be aware that not every pub in Ireland serves a full menu, or even any food at all. Plus, many stop serving food at 7 or 8 at night. If you're unsure, simply ask the bartender — they'll either hand you a menu or list the day's options. If you're hoping to eat and mingle at the same time, sit at the bar rather than a table. Going during the daytime or early evening is your best chance to meet local regulars before the nighttime crowd rolls in.
Tipping also works a bit differently in Irish pubs compared to American restaurants. It's not customary to leave a tip at the bar, but if you do feel so inclined, be sure to tell the bartender before they run your card (as opposed to adding a tip after you're given back your card and receipt). If you pay in cash, just round up to the nearest euro — nothing extravagant.
And of course, a drink is practically part of the meal. Order a classic Guinness or another local beer, but forget the fancy cocktails. Part of a pub's identity is a cozy, laid-back atmosphere, so the choices will likely be limited to beer, wine (maybe), and a few spirits with some basic mixers.