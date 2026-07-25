13 Must-Have Aldi Products For First-Time Shoppers

Aldi is a chain of supermarkets that was founded in Germany and has had a presence in the United States since the 1970s. It has a stripped-down shopping experience, which helps it maintain its goal of providing some of the lowest prices of any national grocery store chain, but can also create a stressful environment for those who haven't shopped there before, especially when it comes to renting a grocery cart for a quarter and paying for shopping bags.

While Aldi does carry a few name-brand items, most of its shelves are stocked with the company's own brands, which are much more affordable than even its competitors' in-house brands. Much of what you'll find is simply Aldi's version of basic staples, like milk, sugar, and eggs. However, as a European-born retailer, it also offers less expensive versions of popular specialties from across the Atlantic, along with some unique offerings that are not only cheaper but sometimes even better than the big brands. If you're a first-time Aldi shopper, below are some products you should absolutely add to your grocery cart. Just remember to bring a quarter, some reusable bags, and keep in mind that prices may vary by location.