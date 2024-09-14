Sweet and Savory Monte Cristo Sandwich Recipe

To many, a well-crafted sandwich is the perfect meal. The options for customization are endless, and the idea of combining good bread and imaginative fillings is an invitation to culinary artists everywhere. Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this masterpiece, a sweet and savory Monte Cristo sandwich, which is every bit as grand as it sounds. It's stuffed with ham, turkey, cheese, and the unlikely yet perfect tart-sweet/savory combination of mayo and raspberry jam. The bread is dipped in an egg and cream mixture before the sandwich is cooked in a pan with butter, giving it a satisfying French toast consistency and tantalizing golden hue.

"Thought to be a variation of the classic French croque monsieur sandwich, the Monte Cristo is believed to have originated in the 1950s in southern California," De Witt shares. It rose in popularity as a feature item at restaurants at Disneyland, and continues to be a local favorite to this day. While you might find it deep-fried with the jam on the side, De Witt's variation includes the spread on the bread and makes use of a cooking method that's less involved.

With the contrasting sweet and savory flavors, De Witt notes this sandwich is a good option for brunch or lunch. "I would serve this with a tart fruit salad or a crisp green salad with a lemony vinaigrette to play off the sweetness."