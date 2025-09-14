Why You Should Never Cook With Cheap Wine, According To Julia Child

Julia Child had quite a few things to say about alcohol as related to food in general. In her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Child stated, "Food, like the people who eat it, can be stimulated by wine or spirits. And, as with people, it can also be spoiled." She had different suggestions for different meals, such as young and full-bodied red wines like Beaujolais for coq au vin (both for pairing and for cooking), or plain dry vermouth for a white cooking wine that's both long-lasting and versatile.

She also had opinions on the alcohols you drink with your food. She enjoyed sweet white wines with oysters, and rosé wines with pork or cold dishes at large, despite noting their overall versatility. Ultimately, though, it boils down to what you like and what you can afford. Though Julia Child may have stated that she would rather leave out alcohol altogether before adding in subpar spirits to a recipe, that doesn't necessarily have to be your gold standard. Especially with more robust dishes that have strong flavors, or dishes that have long or intense cook times where the alcohol will undergo a lot of chemical changes during the cooking process, you'll likely be just fine with a perfectly okay bottle of wine.