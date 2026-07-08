The Best New Amazon Fresh Groceries You Can't Miss In July 2026
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The peak of summer brings warm days, time at the pool, and outdoor cookouts. The season also makes food shopping extra bothersome — who wants to roll grocery carts through scorching parking lots? As a result, take the time to peruse Amazon Fresh; you can find some exiting food and drink options, conveniently delivered right to your doorstep.
After all, the virtual grocer (which operates separately from Whole Foods), isn't just a platform for pantry staples. Instead, everything from summery drinks to sweet treats and tasty ready-to-eat meals are available — and only a click of a button away. Unlike a traditional grocery store, you can purchase many items by the single count, letting you sample before committing to a bulk haul. No need to worry about foods melting in the hot summer sun: Delivery arrives in convenient insulated containers. Even if you missed Prime Day grocery deals, look out for some stellar finds on Amazon Fresh.
Grab a can of Slice Soda Shirley Temple Healthy Soda
Few non-alcoholic drinks pack a flavorful punch quite like a Shirley Temple (a mix of soda, grenadine, and maraschino cherries). Skip the prep work and buy a rendition from Slice, a brand best known for its Sprite-like lime soda. It comes with a dose of prebiotics and probiotics.
A can of Slice Soda Shirley Temple Healthy Soda can be found on Amazon Fresh for $2.19.
Roll back the nostalgia with Fruit by the Foot
Here's one for '90s kids: Fruit by the foot. Remember unraveling inches and inches of the fruit-flavored candy, all while staining your tongue in the process? The fun is still alive and well.
Buy an 18-count box of Fruit by the Foot Strawberry and Mixed Berry for $8.39 on Amazon Fresh.
Try out the limited release Lay's Bacon Grilled Cheese
Whether discontinued coffee-flavored potato chips or a still-sold fried crab release, Lay's isn't afraid to trial wide-ranging flavors. New to Amazon Fresh is the 2025 fan-made "Do Us a Flavor" contest winner, Bacon Grilled Cheese, inspired by a family recipe.
Try out the XL Lay's Bacon Grilled Cheese for $3.99 a bag on Amazon Fresh.
Get creative with French's Hot Honey Mustard
Summertime is peak hot dog season, which means mustard consumption kicks up a notch, too. Ditch the typical yellow or Dijon, and try out an extra-flavorful hot honey mustard instead. It offers a delicate balance of sweetness and heat.
French's Hot Honey Mustard is worth an order for $3.40 on Amazon Fresh.
Cool off with Amazon Grocery Orange Cream bars
July means primetime for frigid treats, and what better summertime flavor combo than orange and cream? If you're not feeling like making a frozen orange creamsicle cocktail yourself, look into the wondrously affordable Amazon Grocery brand instead.
You can grab a 12-count box of Amazon Grocery Orange Cream Bars for $3.49 on Amazon Fresh.
Snack on the Cedar's Organic Reserve Olive Tapenade Hummus
A Middle Eastern-inspired mezze platter is the perfect option for grazing under the hot summer sun. To cut-down on prep work, dress up store-bought baba ganoush, and don't forget the premade hummus.
You can snag Cedar's Organic Reserve Olive Tapenade Hummus at $5.69 a package on Amazon Fresh.
Stock up on Delimex Chipotle Chicken Crispy Quesadillas
It's always handy to keep a readymade appetizer in the freezer. Why not make it a platter of chicken quesadillas? Microwavable in only three minutes, the dish comes out surprisingly crispy, all while offering a solid 18 grams of protein per quesadilla.
You can buy the Delimex Chipotle Chicken Crispy Quesadillas on Amazon Fresh for $5.49 a box.
Buy Amazon Grocery Red Cherry, White Lemon & Blue Raspberry Ice Pops online
Ice cream is great and all, but there's a specific kind of joy to enjoying a frozen pop. Amazon's private label — aptly called Amazon Grocery — offers a great selection of icy treats.
For an eye-catching batch of red, white, and blue, buy a 20-pack of Amazon Grocery Red Cherry, White Lemon & Blue Raspberry Ice Pops on Amazon Fresh for $3.48.
Try out a Johnsonville Dr Pepper Bratwurst Pork Sausage
Whether you're buying hot dogs or bratwursts, flavors of cured sausage aren't often inventive. Turn heads by sizzling up a package of Dr Pepper-inspired pork links — they're sweet and savory in equal measure.
You can buy a 19-ounce package of Johnsonville Uncooked Natural Casing Dr Pepper Bratwurst Pork Sausage Links for $5.49 on Amazon Fresh.
Sip on a seasonal Red Bull flavor
Many are familiar with the flavors of Red Bull, America's best-selling energy drink. Looking to try out a new seasonal offering? Try this Sudachi Lime-flavored twist on the original.
Add a package of the Red Bull Summer Edition Energy Drink to your Amazon Grocery haul for $11.19.