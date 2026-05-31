The Discontinued Lay's Coffee-Flavored Potato Chips The World Didn't Need

To most, Lay's chips serve as a dependable crunchy snack. A bag of classic or sour cream & onion flavored crisps is a typical purchase amidst a convenience store run. Yet the brand — owned by food giant PepsiCo — has released a globe-spanning array of flavors. Since its inception in 1932, Lay's has debuted over 400 chip varieties and counting, catering to markets in dozens of countries. Some, like Korea's honey butter and India's masala, have become cult classics. Others, though, did not achieve market success — like the now decommissioned Lay's Cappuccino flavor.

Back in 2014, the chip brand briefly ran such a coffee-flavored crisp, coating processed potatoes with an oddly specific balance of creamy and sweet seasoning. By some metrics, it was impressive; customers could even differentiate notes of cappuccino versus a latte via the chip. The problem is that most didn't like the flavor. "Imagine eating a cut-up-potato without salt, but SUGAR and COFFEE!" noted an impassioned Reddit user. Among customers, the concept inspired shock: "I thought those were a joke, but they actually exist?" added a commenter in the same thread.

Yet the release wasn't a gimmick; the Lay's flavor sold nationwide from July to October. The crisp rolled out as part of a "Do Us A Flavor" contest, when four fan-submitted flavors were pitted against each other. Popularity was then assessed via social media polls. Unsurprisingly, the cappuccino batch did not win, but nevertheless, its memory remains.