The Discontinued Lay's Coffee-Flavored Potato Chips The World Didn't Need
To most, Lay's chips serve as a dependable crunchy snack. A bag of classic or sour cream & onion flavored crisps is a typical purchase amidst a convenience store run. Yet the brand — owned by food giant PepsiCo — has released a globe-spanning array of flavors. Since its inception in 1932, Lay's has debuted over 400 chip varieties and counting, catering to markets in dozens of countries. Some, like Korea's honey butter and India's masala, have become cult classics. Others, though, did not achieve market success — like the now decommissioned Lay's Cappuccino flavor.
Back in 2014, the chip brand briefly ran such a coffee-flavored crisp, coating processed potatoes with an oddly specific balance of creamy and sweet seasoning. By some metrics, it was impressive; customers could even differentiate notes of cappuccino versus a latte via the chip. The problem is that most didn't like the flavor. "Imagine eating a cut-up-potato without salt, but SUGAR and COFFEE!" noted an impassioned Reddit user. Among customers, the concept inspired shock: "I thought those were a joke, but they actually exist?" added a commenter in the same thread.
Yet the release wasn't a gimmick; the Lay's flavor sold nationwide from July to October. The crisp rolled out as part of a "Do Us A Flavor" contest, when four fan-submitted flavors were pitted against each other. Popularity was then assessed via social media polls. Unsurprisingly, the cappuccino batch did not win, but nevertheless, its memory remains.
A look at other controversial Lay's flavors
Cappuccino chips weren't Lay's sole adventurous crisp. In the same 2014 contest, the brand also rolled out experimental flavors like Mango Salsa, Bacon Mac and Cheese, as well as Wasabi Ginger. The latter won the polls, following a 2013 victory inspired by a cheesy garlic bread recipe. Yet in addition to such boundary-pushing crisps, Lay's also debuted several controversial chip flavors.
Among the worst-received was Maple Moose, a 2013 Canadian release. Although the winner of the country's own "Do Us a Flavour" contest, the response to the maple and meat tasting crisp turned negative. "They aren't great. The Maple ones taste like beans in maple sauce," remarked one Reddit user. By early 2014, Lay's had already removed the chip flavor from shelves.
Contest entries aren't the only poorly received Lay's products. The brand's now out of production Flamin' Hot line has garnered a polarizing reputation online. Customers noted a bold palate: "You get a peppery flavor; you get a little bit of a vinegary flavor, and then you just get heat," explained a Youtube food reviewer. Nevertheless, the taste caught on with some, with customers even launching a petition to bring the crisp back into circulation. With a budget that even accommodates an Oscar-winning director-led Super Bowl ad, it's clear that Lay's can afford to take a few risks with unusually flavored crisps.