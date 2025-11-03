How Ina Garten Dresses Up Store-Bought Baba Ganoush To Make A Bespoke Mediterranean Mezze Platter

Our girl Ina Garten loves a low-stress meal for a party, so it's no surprise that she's talented at putting together mesmerizing and easy hors d'oeuvres with a few store-bought ingredients. In an Instagram post, Garten showed us how she creates a gorgeous Mediterranean mezze platter that looks much more difficult than it actually is. One of her favorite tricks is to add some pomegranate arils and olive oil to store-bought baba ganoush. It's a simple way to not only create a visually appealing dip with pops of sweetness and bursts of color, but it's also something you can make ahead of time — which is one of Garten's rules for entertaining.

While you can certainly add the toppings right into the jar the baba ganoush comes in, decanting it into its own bowl is a simple way to make it appear homemade – or at least a touch more elegant. Choose one that's not too deep so that you can spread the dip out in the bowl, giving your guests more space for scooping (and yourself more surface area to add your pomegranate seeds). Nestle it on your platter alongside complementary items, such as warm pita bread, sliced cucumbers, pita chips, or roasted Mediterranean veggies.