How Ina Garten Dresses Up Store-Bought Baba Ganoush To Make A Bespoke Mediterranean Mezze Platter
Our girl Ina Garten loves a low-stress meal for a party, so it's no surprise that she's talented at putting together mesmerizing and easy hors d'oeuvres with a few store-bought ingredients. In an Instagram post, Garten showed us how she creates a gorgeous Mediterranean mezze platter that looks much more difficult than it actually is. One of her favorite tricks is to add some pomegranate arils and olive oil to store-bought baba ganoush. It's a simple way to not only create a visually appealing dip with pops of sweetness and bursts of color, but it's also something you can make ahead of time — which is one of Garten's rules for entertaining.
While you can certainly add the toppings right into the jar the baba ganoush comes in, decanting it into its own bowl is a simple way to make it appear homemade – or at least a touch more elegant. Choose one that's not too deep so that you can spread the dip out in the bowl, giving your guests more space for scooping (and yourself more surface area to add your pomegranate seeds). Nestle it on your platter alongside complementary items, such as warm pita bread, sliced cucumbers, pita chips, or roasted Mediterranean veggies.
More ways to elevate store-bought baba ganoush
While our queen Ina Garten used a glug of olive oil and some pomegranate seeds to complement the creamy and smoky notes of baba ganoush, there are even more ingredients you can add to round it out even further. For example, adding chopped fresh parsley is an easy way to introduce a bright element that also brings a pop of bold, green color to the party. For even more brightness, consider adding a squeeze of fresh lemon juice (a typical ingredient in homemade baba ganoush) or a splash of apple cider vinegar. You could also add some roasted pine nuts or walnuts on top to bring some needed crunch to the dip.
To infuse more flavor, consider sprinkling some spices on top. Some of our favorite options include smoked paprika, cumin, or coriander, as they each have warm and earthy notes that would work perfectly to balance everything out. If you'd like to highlight the tanginess of baba ganoush, adding a bit of sumac can bring out those tart flavors, while a touch of Aleppo pepper flakes can bring a bit of heat while still staying true to the theme of smokiness and tanginess. Of course, red pepper flakes or even some cayenne pepper can work in a pinch.