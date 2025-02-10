Drink Cocktails and Spirits

How To Make An Effortless Frozen Orange Creamsicle Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients

Creamsicle frozen cocktail in a mason jar with two striped straws. Orange slices and whole orange surrounding glass, with ice cream scooper with vanilla ice cream on the upper left. All on a light, wooden table. Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock
By Shaun Melady

The frozen orange Creamsicle cocktail is a fun way to enjoy the classic flavors of childhood with a grown-up twist. You can easily recreate this treat with just two ingredients. One simple method is to blend a pre-made Creamsicle with your favorite liquor. This way lets you enjoy a creamy, dreamy, and delicious drink that radiates the taste of summer. If you can't find a pre-made Creamsicle, orange sherbet is a great alternative.

To make this frozen drink, blend a scoop of creamy orange sherbet with a shot of your spirit of choice. Regular vodka is a common choice, because its neutral taste lets the orange and cream flavors stand out. For a stronger orange taste, use an orange-flavored vodka. If you like it sweeter, vanilla or whipped cream-flavored vodkas work great. If you prefer something other than vodka, a smooth vanilla rum or a splash of vanilla whiskey can add a new twist to the Creamsicle flavor. Once you pick your spirit, blend the ingredients to a smooth consistency, pour into a chilled glass, and enjoy.

Creamsicle mocktails and other ways to customize your drink

Creamsicle frozen cocktail in tall glass with ice cream shown with orange soda and straw at the top. Ice cream scoop with vanilla ice cream on the left side, and spoon on the right. All on a wooden table. Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

If you prefer non-alcoholic drinks or want a refreshing treat for everyone, Creamsicle mocktails are a perfect option. A simple recipe mixes equal parts orange soda and cream soda in a glass with ice, capturing the flavor of a Creamsicle without alcohol. You can use frozen orange juice for this too, by mixing the juice with vanilla-flavored milk. Blend the ingredients until smooth for a treat that lets you change the sweetness and level, of orange flavor. To make these mocktails even more exciting (and to add an unexpected zesty flavor to your mocktail), add a splash of pineapple juice, verjus, or a bit of coconut cream for a tropical taste, and use a maraschino cherry or a sprig of mint on top.

The Creamsicle cocktail can be changed with many different additions and twists. If you like a bit of tartness, a splash of lime juice can add a refreshing twist to the Creamsicle cocktail. To make an even creamier frozen drink with more of a kick, blend orange juice, vodka, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream or orange sherbet. If you want a Creamsicle on the rocks, replace the sherbet and ice cream with half-and-half, and add more orange juice to vodka and triple sec. For a bubbly drink, grab a sparkling wine like Prosecco or champagne, mix vodka and a cream liqueur like RumChata in a flute glass, then top it off with orange soda.

