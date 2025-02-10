How To Make An Effortless Frozen Orange Creamsicle Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients

If you prefer non-alcoholic drinks or want a refreshing treat for everyone, Creamsicle mocktails are a perfect option. A simple recipe mixes equal parts orange soda and cream soda in a glass with ice, capturing the flavor of a Creamsicle without alcohol. You can use frozen orange juice for this too, by mixing the juice with vanilla-flavored milk. Blend the ingredients until smooth for a treat that lets you change the sweetness and level, of orange flavor. To make these mocktails even more exciting (and to add an unexpected zesty flavor to your mocktail), add a splash of pineapple juice, verjus, or a bit of coconut cream for a tropical taste, and use a maraschino cherry or a sprig of mint on top.

The Creamsicle cocktail can be changed with many different additions and twists. If you like a bit of tartness, a splash of lime juice can add a refreshing twist to the Creamsicle cocktail. To make an even creamier frozen drink with more of a kick, blend orange juice, vodka, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream or orange sherbet. If you want a Creamsicle on the rocks, replace the sherbet and ice cream with half-and-half, and add more orange juice to vodka and triple sec. For a bubbly drink, grab a sparkling wine like Prosecco or champagne, mix vodka and a cream liqueur like RumChata in a flute glass, then top it off with orange soda.