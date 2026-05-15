Sprite Vs Slice: What Sets These 2 Lemon-Lime Sodas Apart?

With so many soft drink options on the market, it's natural to get particular. Not only will brand affiliations run deep, but fans will nit-pick the flavor differences between zero-sugar and diet sodas, too. Accordingly, the lemon-lime soda category offers such a breadth of competitive options. Two cans that are especially different — and thereby worth contrasting — are Sprite and Slice.

The former soda was invented over 60 years ago, and it has since become one of the giants of the industry alongside 7Up. Meanwhile, Slice emerged during the 1980s at the hands of PepsiCo, designed as a citrusy competitor crafted with a larger concentration of fruit juice. Despite an initial surge of popularity — upheld by marketing a more natural composition — the lemon-lime flavor faded off of store shelves by the early 2000s. Slice rebranded in 2025 for a health-oriented angle once more, crafting a refurbished lineup of prebiotic sodas, including one with a lemon lime taste.

It's an intriguing reemergence that naturally begs comparison. Most principally, Slice is distinguished by its ingredients. A 12-ounce can of the soda contains four grams of sugar, while Sprite comes with over 40 grams. Furthermore, Slice comes with 5 grams of fiber, which classifies it as a prebiotic soft drink. Fiber has been linked to improved digestion, but the benefits of prebiotic soda remain contested – making it tricky to assess Slice over Sprite from a nutrition perspective.