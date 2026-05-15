Sprite Vs Slice: What Sets These 2 Lemon-Lime Sodas Apart?
With so many soft drink options on the market, it's natural to get particular. Not only will brand affiliations run deep, but fans will nit-pick the flavor differences between zero-sugar and diet sodas, too. Accordingly, the lemon-lime soda category offers such a breadth of competitive options. Two cans that are especially different — and thereby worth contrasting — are Sprite and Slice.
The former soda was invented over 60 years ago, and it has since become one of the giants of the industry alongside 7Up. Meanwhile, Slice emerged during the 1980s at the hands of PepsiCo, designed as a citrusy competitor crafted with a larger concentration of fruit juice. Despite an initial surge of popularity — upheld by marketing a more natural composition — the lemon-lime flavor faded off of store shelves by the early 2000s. Slice rebranded in 2025 for a health-oriented angle once more, crafting a refurbished lineup of prebiotic sodas, including one with a lemon lime taste.
It's an intriguing reemergence that naturally begs comparison. Most principally, Slice is distinguished by its ingredients. A 12-ounce can of the soda contains four grams of sugar, while Sprite comes with over 40 grams. Furthermore, Slice comes with 5 grams of fiber, which classifies it as a prebiotic soft drink. Fiber has been linked to improved digestion, but the benefits of prebiotic soda remain contested – making it tricky to assess Slice over Sprite from a nutrition perspective.
Opposed to Sprite's storied market dominance, Slice is a modern rerelease
The two soda cans play to completely different corners of the market. While Sprite soda has experienced a few flavor adjustments over the years — including an extra tangy enhancement in 2023 – it's a brand with decades of appeal. From iconic ads like the 90s "Obey Your Thirst" to continued NBA partnerships, it's a soda with a deep-rooted cultural relevance. As of 2025, the brand is America's top lemon-lime flavored soft drink, and third soda overall. Now available in several varieties, including a zero-sugar and even tea-flavored version, Sprite offers a ubiquity and dependability unmatched by Slice. "A soda so basic, you can't hate it or love it. It is a universal constant that maintains balance in the soda universe," surmised a Reddit user.
Meanwhile, the 2025-debuted Slice soft drink falls right in line with the burgeoning movement of prebiotic colas and sodas, only with a nostalgic edge. The drink reignites a 1980s cult classic redone with modern prebiotic ingredients. "I was skeptical[, but] aside from the sweetness, it's pretty much the same," notes a Reddit Soda poster comparing a 2025 can to the 90s version.
In addition to the prebiotic delineation, both sodas come with distinct palates of lemon-lime and sugar. And if Slice doesn't fit the bill, keep in mind there's also prebiotic lemon lime options from Olipop, Popwell, Poppi, an ever-increasing array of alternatives to the big soda brands.