Caffeine is widely consumed in the U.S., primarily through coffee, tea, and soda, but also energy drinks. This class of beverages mixes together caffeine with energizing supplements like protein-derived taurine and vitamin B for an invigorating kick. The selection of brand options is expansive, but the best-selling energy drink is hardly a surprise — the top spot in 2025 went to Red Bull.

The classic beverage debuted in the U.S. in 1997, establishing the trend of canned energy drinks in the West. Inspired by a Thai beverage called Krating Daeng, Red Bull evolved from a medicinal energizer for truckers and workers into a cultural phenomenon, buoyed by a highly successful marketing campaign. Strong investments in adrenaline sports affirmed a cool image; remember Felix Baumgartner's 2012 space jump? Not to mention Red Bull's typical use extends into the nighttime, with alcoholic tipples like vodka Red Bull and the Vegas Bomb widely enjoyed beverages. To be clear, we don't endorse drinking alcohol with energy drinks – it's definitely a mixer you should never combine with tequila.

By the mid 2000s, the Red Bull popularity rolled in fast, and hasn't faded since. The brand sold nearly 14 billion cans worldwide in 2025, with the U.S. comprising one of the largest markets. It's an impressive cultural prevalence — Red Bull has cemented itself as a 21st-century household name.