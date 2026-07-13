14 Mistakes You're Making With Pork Chops

The humble pork chop is one of those cuts of meat that tends to get overlooked at the butcher counter. Cut from the loin of the pig, which is the stretch of muscle and bone that runs parallel to the spine from shoulder to hip, these are lean yet tender cuts that are super versatile — working just as wonderfully whether they're grilled or pan-seared, and whether they're paired with seasonal summer fruit or part of a warmly spiced fall dish.

The oft-underrated pork chop is actually one of the more affordable cuts of meat available at the grocery store, but even though it's significantly cheaper than most cuts of steak, it has the potential to be just as tasty and satisfying. These bad boys can be served up restaurant-level juicy and delicious at home ... if they're done right.

The problem is that a lot can go wrong. Maybe you haven't found a good pork chop recipe that's wowed you, or maybe your meat keeps turning out dry and underwhelming. We're here to make sure that never happens again. Here are some common mistakes to avoid, because once you whip up a really good, perfectly executed pork chop, it'll change your mind about chops forever.