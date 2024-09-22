Apple Cider Is The Key Ingredient For Fall-Inspired Pork Chops

When the leaves fall, the temperature drops, and apples hang heavy on the tree, Rich Parente, owner and chef of Clock Tower Grill, starts thinking about pork chops. "This time of year, I like a fall-inspired marinade," Parente tells us. "I take apple cider and bring it up to a simmer with some peppercorns, cloves, and a cinnamon stick so the flavors infuse."

Rich meat loves rich flavor. The bite of apple cider, the burn of peppercorns, and the mulled warmth of cloves and cinnamon blend into a delightful concoction perfectly suited for a pork chop marinade. Pork chops, in particular, love long baths in acidic ingredients like apple cider because it helps break down their tissues, infuse them with flavor, and promote a more tender end result.

Just because Parente is a top chef doesn't mean you need to be one to copy his recipe. After letting the ingredients simmer, the process couldn't be simpler. "Turn the heat off, let it cool and strain it, and now you have a great fall-inspired marinade," Parente explains. "You can even keep the pork chop in that liquid when cooking it sous vide."

From sous vide to straight on a grill, and from boneless to bone-in pork chops, this marinade for these cuts is an ideal choice for cool weather and cozy dinners. Its versatility matches its incredible flavor and adapts well to different tastes and cooking styles.