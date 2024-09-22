Apple Cider Is The Key Ingredient For Fall-Inspired Pork Chops
When the leaves fall, the temperature drops, and apples hang heavy on the tree, Rich Parente, owner and chef of Clock Tower Grill, starts thinking about pork chops. "This time of year, I like a fall-inspired marinade," Parente tells us. "I take apple cider and bring it up to a simmer with some peppercorns, cloves, and a cinnamon stick so the flavors infuse."
Rich meat loves rich flavor. The bite of apple cider, the burn of peppercorns, and the mulled warmth of cloves and cinnamon blend into a delightful concoction perfectly suited for a pork chop marinade. Pork chops, in particular, love long baths in acidic ingredients like apple cider because it helps break down their tissues, infuse them with flavor, and promote a more tender end result.
Just because Parente is a top chef doesn't mean you need to be one to copy his recipe. After letting the ingredients simmer, the process couldn't be simpler. "Turn the heat off, let it cool and strain it, and now you have a great fall-inspired marinade," Parente explains. "You can even keep the pork chop in that liquid when cooking it sous vide."
From sous vide to straight on a grill, and from boneless to bone-in pork chops, this marinade for these cuts is an ideal choice for cool weather and cozy dinners. Its versatility matches its incredible flavor and adapts well to different tastes and cooking styles.
Methods for cooking marinated pork chops
Whatever you do, don't toss out that marinade! While it contains raw juices from the pork chop, it's got plenty of use left. Reserve the marinade and, as your pork chop cooks, add it to a saucepan. Bring it up to a boil for at least five minutes to not only kill the bacteria, but also reduce it into a gravy filled with spice and pork flavor. This method gives you plenty of time to cook your proteins whether you're doing a quick grill or using Parente's two-step method for juicy chops.
If you're impatient to sample your fall delicacy, Parente has some salting advice to keep the meat nice and juicy. "My tip is to salt it right before finishing it on the grill or pan, as salting it too early in the marinating process can pull out too much moisture." A quick sprinkle at the end gives the salt enough time to help form a crust and impart flavor without drawing out the chop's juices.
This marinade is also a great tool for those who worry their pork chops may dry out with high or prolonged heat. Since the cider gives some extra moisture to the meat, you can get a beautiful crust or grill marks on the outside while keeping the meat tender and juicy on the inside. Now, all you have to decide is what to drink with your pork chop feast.