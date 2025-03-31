Why It Always Pays To Buy Bone-In Pork Chops

Considering you can't eat a bone, buying bone-in pork chops can seem like a bad deal. After all, you're paying for something that will eventually find its way to your trash can. But according to chef Matthew Stowe, you're paying for more flavor, not more food. Stowe is the executive culinary director at Joey Restaurants, a high-end dining experience with locations all over the United States and Canada, including the Santa Clara, California location that opens in April 2025.

"Anytime you cook meat on a bone[,] you get more flavor," Stowe told Food Republic in an exclusive interview. "And that bone is going to insulate it as well and make it stay a little moister. You can still make great moist boneless pork chops, but by having a bone on there, it's going to have a little bit better flavor and just give you a little bit more room for error." Pork bones are between 20 and 30% collagen, a tissue that melts into pure flavor and moisture when exposed to heat. While it may take a little longer to cook bone-in pork chops vs. boneless, a bit of patience gets you a succulent cut that's easy to prepare.

The expert also pointed out that the intense taste and aroma of the bone itself is nothing to ignore either. Much like cooking steak in its own fat, every part of the cut contributes to its final flavor profile. Luckily, to cook a perfectly juicy pork chop on the stove and maximize that unique bite, all you need is a little prep time.