Carbon Steel Vs Stainless Steel Pans: Which Is Better To Cook With?

From getting the perfect crust on a ribeye steak to infusing a stir-fry with that signature wok hei aroma, it all starts with the right pan. If you're in the market for some new gear, there are plenty of options to choose from, but it all comes down to what it's made of. Ask any pro chef what you should go for, and it'll likely come down to the following two options: carbon steel or stainless steel. These two materials are powerhouses of the pan world, but which one comes out on top?

Well, the good news is you really can't go wrong with either option. Both materials are exceptionally durable, can last a lifetime, and are free from chemical nonstick coatings. You'll also have no trouble finding either used in the highest levels of professional kitchens, with chefs loving the hard-searing capabilities of carbon steel for their proteins and the resilience of stainless steel for tasks like making sauces, low-and-slow braises, or tossing pasta.

But while they're both great options for the avid home chef, the final decision comes down to what you'll ultimately be using your pan for. If you want an everyday kitchen workhorse that'll last for years, requires little maintenance, and is super easy to use, stainless steel is your best bet. But if you value a lighter pan with better heat distribution and retention, and don't mind investing time in looking after it, carbon steel ticks every box.