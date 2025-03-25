The Best Way To Cook A Juicy Pork Steak With A Crispy Sear
When it comes to steak, beef tends to steal the thunder. That's no surprise, really — the beef steak is a favorite for a reason. But it's by no means your only option, and if you're a true connoisseur of great meat, you shouldn't let pork steaks pass you by.
Steak probably isn't the first cut that comes to mind when you think of pork, but it's an underrated (and affordable) option that can be just as delicious as the best beef steaks — if treated properly. People are often intimidated by cooking pork, and many misconceptions about how exactly it should be cooked lead to overdone, dried-out meat. To find out how to achieve a juicy pork steak with a lovely, crispy sear, we asked Laura Ascher, a recipe developer and the owner of Cast Iron Skillet Cooking.
"The key to cooking a juicy pork steak with a perfect crispy sear is giving the collagen time to break down without burning the sides," she explained. "Unlike beef steaks, pork steaks need to be cooked to an internal temperature of [165 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit], which is the sweet spot for tenderness and juiciness." That might seem like a pretty broad temperature range, but Ascher told us, "It's all about looks and feel when it comes to cooking pork steaks."
The best method for cooking pork steaks on a stovetop
So what's the best way to cook a great pork steak? For most home cooks, the most accessible option is the stovetop. It's important to use the right pan for the job — this will set you up for success. As with any steak, you need something that gets really hot and stays really hot. A heavy-bottomed skillet is your best bet here — cast iron and stainless steel are the materials of choice. Once your pan is ready to go, Laura Ascher advised, "Start by coating the pork steaks with your dry rub."
Get your pan nice and preheated "over medium-high heat[,] and add a little oil." Then, "sear the pork steaks on each side until browned and crispy, about [seven] minutes per side." You'll want to keep a watchful eye on the temperature, too. "After a minute or two, you may need to lower it slightly to avoid burning the sides," Ascher explained. Keeping an eye on your pan's heat will also ensure you don't overcook your steaks. That's all there is to it!
To finish, Ascher recommends a good lick of sauce to bring out the best in the pork's natural flavor. "Once the steaks are done, remove them from the heat, brush them with your favorite [barbecue] sauce, tent with foil, and let them rest for several minutes before serving."
Cook pork steaks over a grill for extra flavor
Many chefs will tell you there's really no substitute for cooking steak over a charcoal grill — and that principle applies to pork steaks, too! Grilling can be a little more challenging than cooking on a stovetop since you have less precise control over the temperature, but the rewards are more than worth it. Luckily, grilling pork steak doesn't have to be complicated — just keep a meat thermometer handy. "Simply cook your pork steaks over indirect heat until they reach the desired internal temperature," Laura Ascher told us.
Cooking over charcoal also gives you an extra burst of barbecue flavor and a crispier crust. "You'll find the sides crisp up nicely, especially on a charcoal pit, even on indirect heat," said Ascher. "If not, though, you can always scoot them over for the last minute or two."
The secret to a perfectly caramelized crust? Barbecue sauce. Once your steaks are done, "lightly brush [them] with your favorite [barbecue] sauce and cook for a few additional minutes to allow the sauce to caramelize," Ascher advised. Just remember to keep an eye on your steaks to prevent the sauce from burning — as long as you avoid that, you'll get a delicious, sweet, smoky flavor that takes your pork to the next level. "This method gives you that extra layer of flavor from the caramelized sauce, something you can't quite achieve in a skillet."
How to tell when your pork steak is done
In 1987, the National Pork Board launched an advertising campaign branding pork as "the other white meat." While it got more people eating pork, it also led to a common misconception that changed how people approached cooking it. The truth is, though many people treat it as such, pork isn't a white meat at all — it's red meat, and it shouldn't be cooked like chicken or turkey. Because of the confusion over what type of meat pork actually is, people are often particularly afraid of undercooking it — which leads them to overcook it instead, resulting in tough, dry meat.
Pork — at least good-quality pork — thrives at a medium or medium-rare cook, much like a great piece of beef. Sure, a meat thermometer is the most reliable and accurate way to tell whether your steak is properly cooked, but if you don't have one, there's a handy trick. "A good indicator that the steaks are ready is the texture," said Laura Ascher. Giving the steak a little tug is all you need to do. "You don't want to tear the steaks apart, but once you think they're done, gently stretch them. If the membrane pulls apart easily, they're ready," she explained. "If it resists and doesn't stretch easily, the collagen hasn't fully broken down, and the steak needs a little more time to cook."
The best seasonings and cuts to use for pork steak
Pork steak isn't just delicious — it's also economical. It comes from the shoulder, an affordable cut (which is great, as it's also one of the most delicious) that's beautifully marbled with fat, meaning it's packed with flavor. It's usually used for foolproof pulled pork, but it makes for a fantastic steak, too. It's also easy to find. "Most stores will sell pre-cut pork steaks, but if you can't find them, simply slice them from a shoulder roast," said Laura Ascher. Buying a whole shoulder and cutting the steaks yourself is a great way to get some butchery practice in — and it gets you more bang for your buck.
When it comes to flavor, marinating can be a great way to tenderize your meat and infuse it with complexity. Ascher doesn't marinate her steaks, but if you want to give it a try, she recommends marinating them "for several hours in a simple marinade of soy sauce, honey, olive oil, and a few spices." According to her, "[The] key to great flavor ... is the dry rub. I use a mix of sea salt, brown sugar, garlic, and onion powder, smoked paprika, and ground black pepper." This simple blend is all you really need to inject your steaks with serious flavor. "This combination perfectly complements the natural flavors of the pork, and finishing the steaks off with [barbecue] sauce takes them to the next level."