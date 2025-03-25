The Best Way To Cook A Juicy Pork Steak With A Crispy Sear

When it comes to steak, beef tends to steal the thunder. That's no surprise, really — the beef steak is a favorite for a reason. But it's by no means your only option, and if you're a true connoisseur of great meat, you shouldn't let pork steaks pass you by.

Steak probably isn't the first cut that comes to mind when you think of pork, but it's an underrated (and affordable) option that can be just as delicious as the best beef steaks — if treated properly. People are often intimidated by cooking pork, and many misconceptions about how exactly it should be cooked lead to overdone, dried-out meat. To find out how to achieve a juicy pork steak with a lovely, crispy sear, we asked Laura Ascher, a recipe developer and the owner of Cast Iron Skillet Cooking.

"The key to cooking a juicy pork steak with a perfect crispy sear is giving the collagen time to break down without burning the sides," she explained. "Unlike beef steaks, pork steaks need to be cooked to an internal temperature of [165 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit], which is the sweet spot for tenderness and juiciness." That might seem like a pretty broad temperature range, but Ascher told us, "It's all about looks and feel when it comes to cooking pork steaks."