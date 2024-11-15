What Does Smoke Point Mean (And How Important Is It In Cooking)?

Have you ever come across the term "smoke point" when reading a recipe? It's not how you get smoky flavor into your food. Smoke point is the temperature at which a fat, such as oil or tallow, begins to burn and break down, compromising its flavor.

If you've ever seen a recipe that calls for you to heat oil until it starts shimmering, it means you're approaching the boundaries of its smoke point. With just a bit more heat, the oil's molecules start to break apart and burn, creating a foul, bitter taste. This process is sometimes inevitable, especially if you cook at extremely high temperatures, but prolonged exposure to burnt oil ruins your food. To successfully recreate a recipe, you must keep the smoke point of your cooking fat in mind.

The smoke point of cooking fat is one of the biggest determiners of which oil to use in a recipe. For example, a stir fry requires direct contact with high-temperature surfaces, so it uses neutral, refined oils with high smoke points. If you're just sautéing vegetables in a pan, you can use something flavorful with a low smoke point like virgin olive oil or sesame oil. Smoke point is also a factor when it comes to cooking eggs in butter or olive oil. Choosing a cooking fat is all about achieving a balance between flavor and heat tolerance, so it's important to know just how to handle different fats.