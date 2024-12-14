You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From The Most Decadent Chocolate Mousse Ever

A decadent chocolate mousse will almost always hit the spot. The simple chocolatey taste paired with the light texture makes it a favorite dessert for most every dinner table guest — and while a salted butter caramel-chocolate mousse is impressive, what if you could make a version that takes practically no time to whip up and has the same impact? With only two ingredients, this chocolate mousse recipe will leave you with less time spent over a stove and more time to indulge in each delectable mouthful.

The first step is to grab your ingredients for this chocolate delight: hot water and dark chocolate. To prepare it, begin by filling a large bowl with ice and cold water and placing it to the side. In a separate, smaller bowl, add chopped-up dark chocolate, then pour in hot the water and mix until the chocolate has melted. Once the mixture is completely liquified and smooth, carefully place the bowl of chocolate in the larger bowl of ice water.

Continue to whisk the chocolate briskly until it becomes thick, airy, and takes on a lump-free consistency. Expect the mixture to get lighter and fluffier as you keep mixing. Once you achieve your ideal mousse texture, place a spoon in hot water and then use it to scoop out your delicious chocolate mousse. A warm spoon makes it easier to dole out the dessert. The mousse can be eaten right away or kept safe in the refrigerator for up to four days.