You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From The Most Decadent Chocolate Mousse Ever
A decadent chocolate mousse will almost always hit the spot. The simple chocolatey taste paired with the light texture makes it a favorite dessert for most every dinner table guest — and while a salted butter caramel-chocolate mousse is impressive, what if you could make a version that takes practically no time to whip up and has the same impact? With only two ingredients, this chocolate mousse recipe will leave you with less time spent over a stove and more time to indulge in each delectable mouthful.
The first step is to grab your ingredients for this chocolate delight: hot water and dark chocolate. To prepare it, begin by filling a large bowl with ice and cold water and placing it to the side. In a separate, smaller bowl, add chopped-up dark chocolate, then pour in hot the water and mix until the chocolate has melted. Once the mixture is completely liquified and smooth, carefully place the bowl of chocolate in the larger bowl of ice water.
Continue to whisk the chocolate briskly until it becomes thick, airy, and takes on a lump-free consistency. Expect the mixture to get lighter and fluffier as you keep mixing. Once you achieve your ideal mousse texture, place a spoon in hot water and then use it to scoop out your delicious chocolate mousse. A warm spoon makes it easier to dole out the dessert. The mousse can be eaten right away or kept safe in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Tips for the perfect two-ingredient chocolate mousse
To get this chocolate mousse recipe down to perfection, it's useful to apply the correct mixing technique. The trick is to resist the urge to over-whip the mousse. You need to use some arm strength to make it fluffy, but keeping your mixing process brief helps to promote a light and airy mousse, rather than a flat and deflated one. You should only whip for a few minutes total. It's also a good idea to use a whisk or hand mixer to control the amount of force you're using, which stops the mixture from splitting and loosing its smoothness.
The beauty of this two-ingredient recipe is in the versatility. While good old hot water is more than enough to achieve that chocolatey richness, swapping it for hot tea or coffee adds a new depth of flavor to the dessert. Coffee adds a rich bitterness that brings out the chocolate, while black tea does the same, but with a fruity or floral bent. For a more aromatic taste, break out some nutty-flavored coffees to mix into the dark chocolate. Pecan, almond, hazelnut, and even mushroom coffee are a few options to spruce up your chocolate treat. Once you've placed your signature mark on your velvety chocolate creation, try making two-ingredient fruit-flavored mousse as a complementary partner (or just for warmer weather). Happy mousse-making!