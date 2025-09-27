Yes, You Can Request Trader Joe's Discontinued Items: Here's How

Trader Joe's often stocks items seasonally, like its many flavors of hand pies, which appear on store shelves at the start of a spring or fall, and then eventually make way for another item. Customers have come to trust that certain items, like many of its must-have snacks, will return, but others — not so much. Still, there's hope if TJ's has cruelly introduced an item into your life, which you came to love, only to take it away, throwing it into the pit of discontinuation. All you have to do is fill out the Discontinued Product Feedback form on its website.

The page starts off with a paragraph about how difficult it is to make the decision to discontinue certain items, but says, "... we do take customer requests into account when we develop new products or revisit old favorites." The form has you fill in what store you shop at, the name of the product, the SKU (which is optional but helpful), and then gives you 700 characters to make your case for why this item should return to stores. That's not a lot to sway the hearts and minds of Trader Joe's corporate HQ, so if you're feeling particularly bereft at the loss of a specific product, you might want to get everyone you know to fill out the form, too.