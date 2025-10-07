13 Unique Sweet Snacks You'll Find At Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's, named after a real guy called Joe, has become more than just a supermarket chain. These unique stores are literal tourist destinations, attracting folks from around the world who come for the atmosphere, the globally coveted limited-edition TJ merch, and, of course, the unique and craveable food products. Whether the irresistible lure is the chain's meticulously curated merchandise or the ever-evolving array of limited-edition goods (and the attendant, hard-to-get thrill of not knowing whether you'll be able to get a certain item), there's just something about Trader Joe's that people can't get enough of.
TJ's goods are universally popular to the point of causing international disturbances. For instance, South Korea implemented a ban on the store's Everything But The Bagel seasoning because so many travelers were smuggling the spice blend into the country (the poppy seeds in the mix are considered a narcotic there). But, of course — setting aside the cultural phenomena — the real stars of the Trader Joe's show are the unique edible goods the company offers that you can't find anywhere else.
Whether you travel across town or across the world to get your Trader Joe's fix, the company's epic food products are well worth the journey. Among the brand's tantalizing goodies, Trader Joe's offers a host of sweet snacks — both permanent and limited edition — that are as unique as they are tasty, keeping shoppers coming back for more.
The wacky treat to confuse your tongue: Snacky Clusters
If you can't decide what you want to snack on, Trader Joe's Snacky Clusters are the perfect solution; they include every snack (okay, we exaggerate, not every snack — just the ones that matter). These bite-sized morsels are a mash-up of Sea Salt Potato Chips, Corn Chip Dippers, and Mini Pretzel Nuggets, all crushed up and then covered with milk chocolate — your taste buds will be deliciously confused.
Candy bar or breakfast item: Milk Chocolate Bar With Corn Flakes
And on the subject of confusing snacks (that we can't seem to stop eating, despite the confusion), Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Bars with Corn Flakes are imported from Belgium, and the maker seems to have mixed up "corn flakes and milk" with "corn flakes and milk chocolate." But with crunch like this, we won't hold it against them.
Nutty times two: Cashew Butter Cashews
If you really like cashews, you might as well eat them twice, right? These TJ Cashew Butter Cashews take honey roasted cashews and smother them with sweetened cashew butter for a double hit of sweet, nutty goodness.
Ube oomph: Ube Tea Cookies
Trader Joe's limited edition Ube Tea Cookies feature the distinctive flavor and hue of those Filipino purple yams called ube. The inclusion of warm cinnamon and a dusting of powdered sugar finish off these bite-sized shortbread goodies.
Uniquely spicy and sweet: Chile Spiced Pineapple
If the sweet and salty flavor combo has a cousin, it has to be sweet and spicy — aka swicy, and it's on vibrant display in Trader Joe's Chile Spiced Pineapple. Dried pineapple rings from Ghana meet up with a cayenne and chamoy chili powder blend, plus cane sugar and some salt for a truly unique sweet-salty-spicy combination.
Tiny and yummy rolled into one: Tiniest Chocolate Chip Cookies
Everybody knows the cutest things in life (babies, puppies, kittens, clumsy and fuzzy bumblebees) come in tiny packages, and, apparently, the yummiest things do, too. Trader Joe's Tiniest Chocolate Chip Cookies bring cute and scrumptious together in a micro-sized bite that might have you literally pouring these teeny cookies into your mouth.
Teensy but tasty: Teensy Candy Bars
If your Tiniest Chocolate Chip Cookies need a companion, here comes Trader Joe's Teensy Candy Bars — little chocolate-covered chunks of nougat, caramel, and peanuts. About the size of a quarter, these yummy little bites pack big taste in their teensy packages.
All the good things in one bite: Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters
It seems whoever created Trader Joe's Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters wanted to cram all the good things the dessert realm has to offer into one delectable snack. This treat serves up brownies, chocolate chip cookies, caramel, sea salt, and dark chocolate in one delicious whirl of a bite.
All the Things in cookie form: All the Things Cookies
Yet another Trader Joe's treat that packs an awful lot into one snack food is All the Things Cookies. They don't really contain all the things, but these cookies come pretty darn close with corn flakes, pretzels, marshmallows, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and crispy rice all loaded into a butter cookie base.
A classic candy bathed in chocolate: Honeycomb Candy
Ever dealing in the unique, Trader Joe's offers a hard-to-find old-school treat with its Milk Chocolate Covered Honeycomb Candy. The confection known as honeycomb candy is made by making a syrup from honey and sugar and then adding in baking soda, resulting in these little crispy sweets, which feature small air pockets — courtesy of the now-dissolved baking soda — that resemble honeycomb.
A classic movie treat: Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears
Sometimes, two separate things that are just fine on their own work better when paired together. Such is the case with Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears — the fruity, chewy gummies and the creamy, luscious chocolate are delicious on their own, but millions of fans who love this combo can't be wrong.
Heat-and-serve Apple Blossoms
Is it a hand pie, a tart, or a fancy turnover? Whatever they are, Apple Blossoms are one of Trader Joe's most affordable desserts. These little treats — reminiscent of apple pies — are filled with Northern Spy apples, and the pastry is prettily folded into a flower shape and topped with a warm cinnamon crumble.
Bring on the brown butter: Brown Butter Salted Caramel Mini Biscotti and Maple Brown Butter Almonds
If you're a fan of the nutty, toasty flavor of brown butter, Trader Joe's has a sweet and salty option to feed your craving and warm your cockles: Brown Butter Salted Caramel Mini Biscotti. If you want something more snackable, then try TJ's limited-time offering, Maple Brown Butter Almonds.