11 Must-Have Small Kitchen Appliances From Costco

If you've ever scanned your way through the giant doors of a Costco warehouse and roamed its wide, orderly aisles — and many of us have, sometimes for hours more than we intended — you know that it's bursting with seemingly endless options (and those options multiply once you take to the website). Costco has long been a trusted go-to for so many different types of products, and small kitchen appliances are one of the categories where it shines.

Costco offers a plethora of reputable brands to choose from, from KitchenAid and Cuisinart to Ninja and Nespresso, and the wide variety of kitchen appliances available often come at reasonable price points. And if you don't have a coveted Costco card, don't worry! You don't need one to purchase from Costco online, so these small-but-mighty products can still be in your future (you just may not reap the same savings).

We've rounded up a list of small kitchen appliances available at Costco that'll help you level up, whether you're into cooking, baking, meal prep, or the perfect cup of coffee. What makes a product a must-have? It's that ideal intersection where versatility meets ease of use or quality meets value... or in some cases, all of the above. If you're in the market for small, easy-to-store, or countertop kitchen appliances that are must-haves for any home cook, take your pick. Your kitchen will thank you. Note that availability and pricing may vary, so be sure to check the online inventory at your local warehouse to see what's new at Costco and what's available near you.