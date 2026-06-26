11 Must-Have Small Kitchen Appliances From Costco
If you've ever scanned your way through the giant doors of a Costco warehouse and roamed its wide, orderly aisles — and many of us have, sometimes for hours more than we intended — you know that it's bursting with seemingly endless options (and those options multiply once you take to the website). Costco has long been a trusted go-to for so many different types of products, and small kitchen appliances are one of the categories where it shines.
Costco offers a plethora of reputable brands to choose from, from KitchenAid and Cuisinart to Ninja and Nespresso, and the wide variety of kitchen appliances available often come at reasonable price points. And if you don't have a coveted Costco card, don't worry! You don't need one to purchase from Costco online, so these small-but-mighty products can still be in your future (you just may not reap the same savings).
We've rounded up a list of small kitchen appliances available at Costco that'll help you level up, whether you're into cooking, baking, meal prep, or the perfect cup of coffee. What makes a product a must-have? It's that ideal intersection where versatility meets ease of use or quality meets value... or in some cases, all of the above. If you're in the market for small, easy-to-store, or countertop kitchen appliances that are must-haves for any home cook, take your pick. Your kitchen will thank you. Note that availability and pricing may vary, so be sure to check the online inventory at your local warehouse to see what's new at Costco and what's available near you.
1. Vitamix Alta Pro Blender
A well-functioning, reliable blender is a must-have in any home kitchen, whether you're a big smoothie household or you like to whip up flavorful soups and sauces. When it comes to the best blenders, there's one brand that has continued to come out on top: Vitamix. With its overall raving consumer reviews, it's one of the most well-known and trusted brands out there, and tends to pulverize the other competition just as powerfully as it pulverizes frozen ingredients.
The Vitamix Alta Pro Blender available at Costco is a true workhorse that can do it all. It comes with all the necessary features you'd expect in a good blender: a 64-ounce container, stainless steel blades, variable speed control and pulsing, and a self-cleaning program. But what makes this Vitamix blender stand out is everything else it offers. Its added features include two different settings for smoothies and hot soups, a digital timer that track blend time, and even a tamper indicator to let you know when a thick blend needs tampering.
Because Vitamix blenders are made with such powerful, high-performance motors and intentionally designed containers that create a sort of vortex for smoother blends, these products are known to last for years (and with a 10-year limited warranty, you most likely won't have to worry about any malfunctions that might arise). This blender definitely costs a pretty penny, but you can often find it on sale at Costco. The bottom line is that it's a long-term investment worth the price tag.
2. Ninja LUXE CAFE 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew
The name says it all. If you're an avid coffee drinker, why not get yourself a machine that does all three? This Ninja LUXE CAFE 3-in-1 coffee machine is the key to making great coffee at home (in addition to precision). You may need to make a little room for this one, but since it's essentially three machines in one, it's actually quite space-saving if you're someone who wants the optionality of espresso and barista-style drinks, drip coffee, and cold brew in one package.
This versatile machine from Ninja's Signature Series is super convenient, and it's easier to operate than it looks thanks to its Barista Assist Technology. It offers automated features like a suggested grind size (with 25 grind settings to choose from), a built-in scale for weight precision, and auto-adjusted temperature and pressure during brewing — making the perfect cup of coffee perfectly achievable at home.
The rapid cold brew function allows you to brew either smooth cold brew coffee or cold-pressed espresso. And if you're into lattes and cappuccinos, the machine also comes with an insulated steam wand (which is self-cleaning) and five preset froth programs so you can make your drink any which way you prefer your cup of joe.
3. Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer
An air fryer is one of those things that you don't think you need, but once you have one, you're so glad you do. If you're looking to add one of these bad boys to your kitchen repertoire, there are always lots of air fryer options available at Costco. But the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer wins for its sheer value.
At under $50, it's a well-performing, highly-rated product at an unbeatable price that can help make your life a lot easier, and even healthier, in the kitchen. The great thing about air fryers is that they require little to no cooking oil, but still produce deliciously crispy dishes that'll feel restaurant-quality at home — it delivers on all of the benefits of irresistible fried food, without the downsides.
This digital air fryer from Gourmia is praised for its extra large 8-quart basket which cooks up a decent amount of food, while still being compact enough to store away in a kitchen cabinet somewhere. It's got seven different cooking settings, all of them easy, one-touch buttons, which allow you to air fry, roast, bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, and even dehydrate. It heats up to 450 F for ultimate crisping, and also includes an optional turn reminder function so you don't forget to flip your food halfway through for that perfect cook.
4. Ninja Never-Clog 3-in-1 Juicer
Creating freshly juiced fruits and veggies at home may not be a priority for everyone, but the beauty of the Ninja Never-Clog 3-in-1 Juicer is that it can do a lot more than just juice. This machine is also another great value pick, with a fairly affordable price at Costco compared to many other cold press juicers.
With added attachments that allow you to slice and shred, this one simple machine can quickly shred cheese or slice up a variety of vegetables, cutting down your prep time in the kitchen or offering a big assist with meal prep. Its powerful system uses pressure to push fruit or veggies through a filter to eliminate any clogging while you juice, and it also comes with a pulp control function so you can customize your juice depending on how much pulp your palate prefers.
And as far as convenience, its removable parts are all dishwasher safe, so it's just not easy to use but also easy to clean. It comes with a 32-ounce juicer vessel and 40-ounce pulp container, big enough for all those juice lovers out there to store up their favorites.
5. Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Another true jack of all trades, this Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker might have all the other products beat in terms of versatility. As long as it actually functions well, one appliance that can offer that many different uses is typically worth the bang for your buck, especially if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen.
This Instant Pot in particular makes the must-have list because it is just that. According to product reviews, it's proven to be well-functioning, easy to use, and extremely versatile. It's sturdy and holds up well over time, and the stainless steel cooking pot executes even cooking thanks to its try-ply bottom build. While it can be a bit bulky to store, its 6-quart size allows for full-meal cooking and is ideal for a couple or small family.
When it comes to the functions themselves, this single appliance can be used to pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, steam, sous vide, dehydrate, broil, and much more. Since it can cook such a variety of meals through different cooking methods — from soups, to rice, to ribs, to desserts — this one will pay for itself over time, assuming you plan to put it to good use.
6. Tiger Rice Cooker and Warmer
A good rice cooker can definitely be a staple in the kitchen, and out of the several that Costco has offered, the Tiger 5.5 Cup Micom Rice Cooker comes highly recommended by consumers. Tiger is a very reputable Japanese brand.
This trusty rice cooker turns out fool-proof, perfect rice at home, consistently, with very little effort on the part of the "cook." That's because Tiger's Automatic Cooking Logic™ system monitors cooking temperatures as your food cooks so that it comes out perfectly. What makes this machine a must-have is not only that it's well-made, compact, and reliable, but it can do more than just cook rice.
You should be sensing a theme by now: versatility. Like many other go-to products on this list, Tiger hits the mark. This rice cooker includes a "Tacook" cooking plate, which is a synchronized cooking system that allows you to cook two dishes at the same time — like your main dish and your rice — so your full meal is ready in one fell swoop. So you can get creative and use this little appliance to cook up soups, stir fry recipes, weeknight pasta dishes, and even breads.
7. FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer
Somewhat of an underdog on the list, this product might fly a little under the radar — but it's a great addition to any kitchen for many reasons. First, the FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer is a true no-brainer for anyone who buys proteins in bulk (from, let's say, Costco) and needs to portion and freeze them. Buying in bulk is a more cost-efficient way to shop, and this vacuum sealer is the must-have companion that'll prevent freezer burn, allow you to store compactly, and help you keep that saved money in your pocket.
But it also works great for other types of shoppers — maybe you're into meal prep, or maybe you're someone who can't always get through your groceries fast enough and tends to find spoiled produce in your fridge at the end of the week. Either way, this little machine will help you store your food wisely, keeping your ingredients fresher for a much longer time with its air-tight sealing, and as a result helping you cut back on any food waste.
With a few simple controls, it's easy to use and offers different modes for storing different types of food. It can also reseal open bags to keep snacks and dry goods fresher longer, and it includes a marinate function which is a nice added bonus that allows you to quickly marinate your food.
8. Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor
Every home cook needs a solid food processor that can help you get the job done, and Cuisinart has been considered the industry standard for many years. This 14-cup model at Costco is simple, powerful, and effective, and there's really no limit to what it can chop.
Whether you're whipping up a homemade dip recipe, need to make a batch of bread dough, or just want to shred or chop an ingredient to speed up your prep process, this food processor will become one of your best friends in the kitchen. What makes this particular model a great go-to is its large capacity and multiple blade sizes and functions. With an extra large feed tube, you send your ingredient of choice down to slice, chop, shred, or mix, and its powerful motor should be able to handle whatever it is you need to blitz.
But what might matter even more is that Cuisinart has proven to be such a long-lasting brand for consumers, with some reporting their food processors have lasted them decades. That's one killer return on investment, especially for something that will come in handy in so many ways while you cook.
9. Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker
There's a reason why the Ninja CREAMi has become so popular, and it's not proving to be a passing fad. This machine is praised as one of the best in its category — it requires little effort, and it produces deliciously creamy, completely customizable homemade ice cream.
While it may require a little experimentation to nail your perfect flavor combo or consistency, that's part of the fun of it, too. Costco has the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker in stock, which takes the original model up a notch by adding more functions like frozen drinks and slushies. What's great about having a machine like this in your kitchen is that it gives you the ability to control the ingredients — so whether you're making classic fro-yo or a protein milkshake (and this is the best setting for it), you know exactly what's going into it and can adjust anything you need to based on your dietary preferences.
The Ninja is a fan favorite not only because of how customizable it is, but because it churns out irresistibly creamy ice cream and frozen yogurt as close to the real deal as you can get at home. It's a simple, three-step process to create your own treat: You just fill the pint with whatever mixture you like, freeze it for 24 hours, and then add your mix-ins and let the CREAMi do its thing. As long as you're okay with planning 24 hours ahead, it's well worth the wait.
10. FoodCycler Eco 3 Food Recycler
If you cook a lot at home, a natural byproduct is that you generate a good amount of food waste, sometimes a lot more than you realize. Having some kind of composting system is a must-have for any avid cook because it helps reduce food waste by turning all of your unwanted scraps and pits into what the brand calls "Foodilizer", which can be repurposed to nourish compost or soil. It's a zero-waste approach to cooking, which is a win-win for the environment and your kitchen.
This FoodCycler Eco 3 model is compact and space-saving, easy to use, and gets the job done with no mess. It fits pretty easily on a kitchen countertop and its sleek design means it isn't a total eyesore, which is a big plus. The machine is also known to be very quiet and uses a carbon filter that eliminates odors, so this product is pretty effective at disguising the fact that it's holding and processing your trash.
One note about this product is that it doesn't create compost itself; it grinds all of the food scraps and waste into a dried by-product that can then be used as a soil amendment or to mix into compost. So it may require an extra step to get the nutrients back into the environment, but its quiet and clean efficiency still makes it an overall valuable add to the kitchen counter.
11. Cuisinart 5-in-1 Digital Griddler
Last but not least, another versatile Costco find that'll accomplish many cooking methods in one small package. Whether you love a good old-fashioned panini-pressed sandwich or you're looking for a way to get those grill marks without having to fire up an outdoor grill, the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Digital Griddler is a great small appliance to have on hand.
Consumers love using this indoor version of a grill to sear, press, and cook things like burgers, salmon, sandwiches, and pancakes. It's praised for its ability to eliminate grease and mess, and because the ceramic nonstick plates are dishwasher-safe and easy to remove, clean-up is a breeze. It's a convenient way to cook for anyone who doesn't own an outdoor grill but want to achieve a similar cooking method indoors.
Another reason why consumers love this product is its temperature control feature. Compared to similar electric griddles or panini presses that have one temperature and tend to overcook or burn certain items, this digital griddler allows you to choose temperature settings from 175 F to 450 F so that whatever you're cooking, you can do it successfully.