What's New At Costco: June 2026 Edition
As we progress further into summer 2026, Costco is unleashing a lineup of newly available products for customers to try out and enjoy. From food prep accessories to drinks and sweet treats, there is lots of new merchandise to check out. Keep an eye out for these goodies as you head into the warehouse retailer to enjoy that impressively cheap food court hot dog meal, to make the rounds on the free sample circuit, and to stock up on bulk foods and household goods.
Bear in mind, late weekday afternoons and evenings are the worst times to shop at Costco (you're not the only one stopping off on your way home from work, after all). So, you may want to browse these new items during off-peak hours. That said, these tasty and handy products just might be worth fighting the crowd for. Note that prices and availability may vary by location, promotional periods may affect pricing, and some items are available online only, while others can only be purchased in Costco warehouses.
Zipper-less, iceless cooler has abundant convenience-boosting features
Right on time for all your summer adventures, this Titan PRO by Arctic Zone cooler holds 40 beverage cans and has lots of handy features to enhance convenience while you're on the go. The cooler is iceless and zipper-less, making it incredibly easy to store and chill your favorite drinks and foods, and it's also collapsible for easy storage, has a tabletop lid with four drink holders, an insulated front pocket, and more top-notch features. The Titan PRO by Arctic Zone cooler is available from Costco for $32.90.
Billions of probiotic cultures come packaged in a made-in-the-USA treat
This variety pack of Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies Snack Packs serves up kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO treats with no artificial colors or flavors that are made in the USA. Real fruit bites are coated with smooth, creamy yogurt, delivering an astounding 2 billion probiotic cultures, and the variety pack includes 15 pouches of Mango-Peach Yoggies and 15 pouches of Lemonberry Yoggies. The multipack of Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies Snack Packs is available from Costco for $14.99.
Meal prep becomes a breeze with 21-piece chopping and slicing set
The multi-function design of this MIU 11-piece Vegetable Chopper & Slicer makes all your culinary cutting much easier. The set includes five interchangeable stainless steel blades to handle various cuts and sizes, along with a non-skid base, a removable cleaning tray to help keep messes off your countertop, cleaning tools, and more. The MIU 11-piece Vegetable Chopper & Slicer is available from Costco for $21.55.
Chocolate and hazelnut collide in tasty, crispy wafer treats
If you're craving something sweet, these Loacker Tortina Original Wafers serve up a delectable combination of crispy wafers wrapped in milk chocolate and filled with hazelnut cream. The package includes 24 individually wrapped treats to satiate your sweet tooth at snack time, tea time, and anytime. The Loacker Tortina Original Wafers are available from Costco for $15.99.
Meal prep, marinating, and more are made easy with this versatile prep and serve tub
There are reasons you should avoid marinating meat in a metal container, but this versatile Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep and Serve Tub eliminates that problem, letting you easily marinate and season meats right inside the container and then take it all on the go. The tub is height-adjustable to accommodate varying job sizes, and, beyond marinating, it can also be used for meal prep, as an ice tub to hold drinks, as a serving tray, for ingredient storage, and even as a cutting board. The Cuisinart 4-in-1 XL Expandable Prep and Serve Tub is available from Costco for $13.61.
Protein-packed, drinkable oatmeal to power you up at breakfast time
If you're ready for a breakfast upgrade, these Oats Overnight High Protein Oatmeal Shakes combine the wholesomeness of oatmeal with the macronutrient pack of a protein shake, giving you a drinkable morning meal that delivers 30 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. This 14-pack of shake mixes includes seven pouches of Chocolate Fudge flavor and seven pouches of Cookies and Cream flavor, and a shaker bottle is included to make mixing up your meals as easy as can be. The Oats Overnight High Protein Oatmeal Shakes variety pack is available from Costco for $37.44.
Space-themed bundle lets kids blast off into summer baking and science exploration
A fun summer of baking comes packaged up in this BāKIT Box Berry Tarts Cosmic Kitchen Bake and Wear Bundle, which includes pre-measured ingredients; a step-by-step illustrated recipe guide; a themed activity guide, including space-related STEM projects; and a Cosmic Glow kids apron with an adjustable neck strap and waste ties. This kit is designed for kids ages 5 and up, enabling them — with adult supervision — to prepare eight tasty, jam-filled berry tarts inspired by early space missions and to explore related science concepts. The BāKIT Box Berry Tarts Cosmic Kitchen Bake and Wear Bundle is available from Costco for $44.99.
Enjoy a snack-time celebration of the FIFA World Cup
An entire globe full of soccer fans is excited for the FIFA World Cup, and you can munch in the spirit of the game while watching the matches with this Lay's FIFA World Cup Variety Pack. The pack features 26 bags of snack chips in various flavors, including Lay's Original, Argentinian-Style Steak with Chimichurri, Brazilian-Style Garlic Sauce, and Wavy French Onion Soup. The Lay's FIFA World Cup Variety Pack is available from Costco for $12.13.
Star-spangled water offers more than just thirst quenching
This 12-pack of PATH Ultra-Purified Water comes decorated with the stars and stripes, just in time to hydrate Independence Day revelers. But there's more to this beverage than decoration — it contains electrolytes, is ultra-purified, and comes packaged in reusable, recyclable aluminum bottles that serve as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic containers. The PATH Ultra-Purified Water is available from Costco for $35.99.
Korea's No. 1 kimchi brand offers up Korean-inspired pickles
Jongga is Korea's leading kimchi brand, and the company now debuts its Korean-inspired pickles, which are packaged with Jongga's Live Cultures. Layers of umami flavor and a satisfying crunch are yours to savor with these Jongga Korean-Inspired Pickles, which also bring a balancing sweetness to the flavor party. The Jongga Korean-Inspired Pickles are available from Costco for $13.61.
Thirst-quenching variety pack serves up 3 of Poppi's most popular flavors
If you're a fan of Poppi, that trailblazing prebiotic soda brand, you'll be a big fan of this Poppi Juicy Hits variety pack, which features 18 cans of some of the brand's most popular flavors to sweeten your summer. Inside the thirst-quenching pack, you'll find six cans of Poppi Strawberry Lemon, six cans of Poppi Cherry Limeade, and six cans of Poppi Raspberry Rose. The Poppi Juicy Hits variety pack is available from Costco for $24.96.
Beefy, take-along snacks to fuel up your summer adventures
Wherever your journeys take you this summer, these Amylu Teriyaki Beef Sticks are an easy carry-along snack, containing 9 grams of protein per stick to help keep you fueled up. These sticks are made using 100% grass-fed and finished beef, are gluten-free, have no added nitrites or nitrates, and contain less than 1 gram of sugar per stick. The Amylu Teriyaki Beef Sticks 14-pack is available from Costco for $18.15.
High-quality, first harvest matcha powder for beverages and beyond
However you enjoy your matcha — in tea form, in lattes, smoothies, baked goods, or in other culinary creations like matcha overnight oats — this three-pack of Sencha Naturals Emperor's Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Powder delivers a top-quality, ceremonial-grade ingredient. This matcha powder comes from pure, first-harvest matcha, known as "ceremonial" matcha, that is shade-grown on multigenerational family tea farms in Japan. The three-pack of Sencha Naturals Emperor's Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Powder is available from Costco for $39.99.
Zesty, crunchy snacks fit a variety of dietary needs
For a zesty snack that fits varied dietary needs, these organic Top Fox Duos Organic Ranch Seasoning Snacks are gluten-free; keto-, paleo-, and vegan-friendly; kosher; and free of the top nine allergens. You and yours can munch with confidence this summer as you go about your seasonal activities. The Top Fox Duos Organic Ranch Seasoning Snacks are available from Costco for $11.34.
Ready-to-drink coffee beverages come packed with 14 grams of protein
Your daily jolt is packaged and ready to go in this 16-pack of Slate Mocha Latte Coffee drinks. Containing 125 milligrams of caffeine and an impressive 14 grams of protein, these canned beverages are naturally flavored and made using ultra-filtered milk, serving up 80 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of net carbs. The Slate Mocha Latte Coffee 16-pack is available from Costco for $22.99.