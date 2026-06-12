What's New At Costco: June 2026 Edition

As we progress further into summer 2026, Costco is unleashing a lineup of newly available products for customers to try out and enjoy. From food prep accessories to drinks and sweet treats, there is lots of new merchandise to check out. Keep an eye out for these goodies as you head into the warehouse retailer to enjoy that impressively cheap food court hot dog meal, to make the rounds on the free sample circuit, and to stock up on bulk foods and household goods.

Bear in mind, late weekday afternoons and evenings are the worst times to shop at Costco (you're not the only one stopping off on your way home from work, after all). So, you may want to browse these new items during off-peak hours. That said, these tasty and handy products just might be worth fighting the crowd for. Note that prices and availability may vary by location, promotional periods may affect pricing, and some items are available online only, while others can only be purchased in Costco warehouses.