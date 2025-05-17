Which Ninja Creami Setting Is Best For A Protein Milkshake?
Milkshakes aren't just a traditional, sweet treat, they're also a great way to deliver nutrients to the body. Whether it's with a breakfast smoothie packed with superfoods like blueberries and flax seeds, or a revitalizing reward following a grueling workout, a scoop or two of the best smoothie-friendly protein powder can help refuel your body. The Ninja Creami is a game-changer when it comes to making delicious, nutrient-packed milkshakes or ice cream. The first step involves adding your desired milk, yogurt, or protein powder, as well as any other ingredients into the Creami's pint container. For shakes, the final step is as easy as pressing the Milkshake option, or the Lite Ice Cream setting for lower fat blends.
When it comes to the Ninja Creami, it's important to combine the ingredients and freeze them for 24 hours before blending. This rule is key for ice cream but it's also great for shakes; Freezing helps to ensure that the ingredients are sufficiently cold, allowing the Creami to achieve the ideal texture when blending and churning the mixture. For shakes, it's also recommended to add a tablespoon or two of milk during mixing can help you achieve that ideal shake-like consistency.
How you can elevate your protein shakes
A protein shake is a milkshake like any other, with endless ways to customize flavors and mix-ins. Enhancing any shake starts with the base — and oat or almond milk can add a subtle nuttiness that matches well with pea protein powder. Mixing in bits of a favorite cookie with vanilla protein creates a cookies and cream flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth. And adding a garnish of fruits, berries, or seeds would lend tropical notes while boosting the nutrient content and texture of any protein shake. (Egg white powder is your secret for satisfying smoothies that are packed with protein, while tasting unbelievably velvety.)
Of course, milkshakes can't be mentioned without the thought of ice cream. The same approach taken when blending protein shakes can be utilized when making a power-packed ice cream. For a creamier option, it's best to use full-fat milk, Greek yogurt, or cottage cheese. Fortunately, those using lower-fat ingredients like skim milk or light yogurt can also enjoy the benefits of the Ninja Creami. Just mix and freeze the ingredients as usual, but use the Creami's Lite Ice Cream setting for a lighter shake. Once you dial in your texture, the only limit with the Ninja Creami ice cream maker is your imagination.