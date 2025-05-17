Which Ninja Creami Setting Is Best For A Protein Milkshake?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milkshakes aren't just a traditional, sweet treat, they're also a great way to deliver nutrients to the body. Whether it's with a breakfast smoothie packed with superfoods like blueberries and flax seeds, or a revitalizing reward following a grueling workout, a scoop or two of the best smoothie-friendly protein powder can help refuel your body. The Ninja Creami is a game-changer when it comes to making delicious, nutrient-packed milkshakes or ice cream. The first step involves adding your desired milk, yogurt, or protein powder, as well as any other ingredients into the Creami's pint container. For shakes, the final step is as easy as pressing the Milkshake option, or the Lite Ice Cream setting for lower fat blends.

When it comes to the Ninja Creami, it's important to combine the ingredients and freeze them for 24 hours before blending. This rule is key for ice cream but it's also great for shakes; Freezing helps to ensure that the ingredients are sufficiently cold, allowing the Creami to achieve the ideal texture when blending and churning the mixture. For shakes, it's also recommended to add a tablespoon or two of milk during mixing can help you achieve that ideal shake-like consistency.