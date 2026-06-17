3 Best And 3 Worst Walmart Marketside Subs, According To Customer Reviews
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There's nothing quite like biting into a ready-made sub, complete with a hearty meat and cheese base elevated by optional veggies and condiments. It's a simple meal to be sure, but one that delivers as filling and fresh-tasting. Walmart's pre-packaged Marketside deli subs are a great example. These sandwiches, often sold in large and small size options, come complete with various meats and cheeses between an assortment of breads. The ingredients often create delicious combinations, making many of these prepared sandwiches worthwhile purchases.
But that's not the case for all of them. While some of Walmart's subs deliver on a savory meat-cheese combination brimming with vibrant flavor, others are disappointing, suffering from a lack of flavor and uncomfortable mouthfeel. On sight, it might be tough to determine where a given sandwich falls, but luckily, the dichotomy among customers is rather clear: There are plenty of online reviews that signal which subs you should buy and and those that are better left on the shelf. We went through them to determine which Walmart subs are worth your money.
Best: Marketside New York Deli Sub Sandwich
According to many satisfied customers, Marketside's New York Deli Sub is one of Walmart's best. Freshly-cooked pastrami and salami provide a salted richness, while the smoky sweetness of Black Forest ham helps to further bolster its flavor. This combined with slices of baby Swiss cheese offers just the right level of thickness, alongside a sharpness to balance out the savory meat. Regular customers consider this combination not only one of Walmart's finest, but also one of the best grocery store deli subs ever made.
The dish's ingredients are just one highlight of the pre-made sandwich. Customers also attest to its size; the sandwich can be ordered as a convenient 6.5-ounce half-size or a massive 14-ounce full-size. It's also highly customizable, with some reviewers adding lettuce, pickles, and onions to give it a veggie-centric crunch. The texture is accentuated by an easily toastable bun. As a Marketside staple, the New York Deli Sub has amassed a number of fans who rave about its freshness and luscious taste. That flavor paired with the combination of main ingredients and customization are all major reasons why it's so highly-regarded.
Worst: Marketside Turkey & Cheddar Sub Sandwich
Although simplicity can be a strength for some subs, the Marketside Turkey & Cheddar Sub comes up short because of its basic ingredients. This 6.5-ounce sub is prepared on a sweet grain roll, stuffed with roasted slices of deli turkey and thick squares of cheddar cheese. Some customers deem serviceable on the whole — like other turkey and cheese dishes, there's a sweet-laden sharpness to the sandwich, which makes it passable for some. Unfortunately, any long-term enjoyment is squandered by the more egregious elements of the sub.
For one, customers complain about a lack of consistent bread quality. There's much testimony about it being too dry and tasteless, masking the power of the meat and cheese inside. Though even these are not safe from criticism. Regulars are also disappointed in the cheese's plasticky texture, saying it's hard to properly chew. Customers aren't too keen on the turkey, either. Although some have purchased subs with a massive amount of turkey inside, others have been met with a slimy texture that left them disappointed. While there are some who've had good experiences with the sandwich, a majority of detailed critics are less appetized. Despite its simplicity, the Turkey & Cheddar Sub is one of Walmart's worst, barely salvageable with added toppings and condiments.
Best: Marketside Ham and Swiss Sub Sandwich
On the other side of simplicity is the Marketside Ham and Swiss Sub, which manages to balance two ever-brimming flavors in a harmonious, pre-packaged meal. The sandwich, available in 6.5-ounce or 14-ounce sizes, includes Black Forest ham and baby Swiss cheese — similar base ingredients to the New York Deli Sub. Here, though, it's only this two-ingredient pairing on regular Italian sub bread. According to customers, this makes for a quaint lunch or dinner experience, while also being fresh and tasty. The bread is both highly toastable and complementary to the interior; regular buyers say it elevates the ham and cheese sub to new heights.
The savory base taste makes the Ham and Swiss Sub excellent for customization. It goes well with onions, mayo, mustard, and any assortment of vegetable additions. It's initial, delicious taste is what makes it such a customizable sandwich. Toasting the entire thing is another option, with customers praising how well an air fryer produces a crunchy exterior. The large option has its own unique benefit, too: It's filling enough to become multiple meals for a single person. With ardent defenders and a satisfied base of buyers, Walmart's Ham and Swiss is a tasty sub, both on its own and as the base for a bigger, more customized lunch.
Worst: Marketside Smoked Ham & Cheddar Mini Sub Sandwich
When it comes to unremarkable sandwiches, the Marketside Smoked Ham & Cheddar Mini Sub is one remarkable contender. Purchased in a two-pack that measures out to 7.2 ounces in total, these small sub renditions feature thin slices of smoked ham and cheddar cheese between tiny, thick sub buns. As one of the smallest entries on this list, it already provides a miniscule experience compared to other purchases. This is worsened by the underwhelming amount of cheese and meat, according to unsatisfied customers. Just like its miniature stature, the interior of the sandwich is subpar.
But this is further exacerbated by the bread, which regulars attest is far too much for such a small sub. It's akin to biting through an unseasoned loaf of Italian, with a spongy texture dulled by the small amount of meat and cheese inside. It's a bland experience that, while possible to mask with some self-procured additions, doesn't serve as a worthy base for a tasty luncheon. The simplicity here lacks, to the point that customers feel like adding ingredients only serve to mask the sub's taste rather than complement it. For this reason, the Ham & Cheddar Mini Sub is a lusterless choice among Walmart's diverse sub offerings.
Best: Marketside Supreme Sub Sandwich
Fresh and filling, the Marketside Supreme Sub is another Walmart wonder that's stuffed with plenty of mouthwatering ingredients. Golden-brown French bread is filled to the brim with sweet, oven-roasted turkey, savory tavern ham, and thickly-sliced roast beef. Topped off with many slices of cheddar cheese, this sandwich delivers a mixture of beefy and savory flavorings, furthered by the fresh, near-crisp texture of its bread. Customers agree it's one of Walmart's strongest, the ingredient combo delivering a flavorful sub experience.
Its size is also a core point of praise. Although it's 14 ounces, much like other large subs on this list, the Supreme Sub boasts a heavier quantity of meat and cheese, filling customers with as little as a third of the sandwich. It's easy to stretch into multiple meals, customizable with various veggies to complement the distinct flavor. Toasting the bread can also add a worthwhile crunch factor, considering the bun is already flaky in presentation. The Supreme is a must-try sub sandwich among Walmart's many prepared dishes. Its flavorful meat and sharp-tasting cheese join together in delectable matrimony, making it one of the best subs from the supermarket.
Worst: Marketside All American Sub Sandwich
The basic description of the Marketside All American Sub sounds appealing on the surface. Available as a 6.5-ounce or 14-ounce sandwich, it's served on a four-cheese bread with ham, roasted turkey, and cheddar cheese. The makeup, coupled with the types of meat involved, seem like a good bet. Unfortunately, this isn't the case. Customers are in agreement that, despite sounding delicious, the All American Sub leaves much to be desired in both the flavor and texture departments.
For one, the bread doesn't taste as advertised, the added cheese almost dulling the Italian loaf with its crusting. Customers report excessive dryness, making it hard to chew and even harder to stomach. As for the interior, regulars often complain about a lack of meat and cheese, making it feel more like chewing bread than a full-fledged sub. Although toasting the sandwich and adding ingredients inside can, theoretically, help improve these issues, it's more a masking than a real solution. Because the taste can't be completely circumvented, the All American Sub is one of Walmart's weakest. The sandwich is easily outclassed by other, more prominent meat-and-cheese combos, and doesn't deliver on the promising makeup of its unique brand.
Methodology
The subs on this list were chosen based on Walmart's online listings for sub sandwiches made by its in-house Marketside brand. Reviews were pulled primarily from Walmart's product listings, which provide direct testimony from customers who purchased each of the products found here. Additional reviews were gathered from other social media platforms and comment threads, with customers on each of these social media sites providing detailed anecdotes as to why certain subs were delicious, and why others were subpar.
Taste and texture were the most important qualities for customers and thus were most prominent for this list. Both qualities, from the flavor of meat and cheese to the texture of bread, helped divide subs into "best" and "worst" categories based on the larger reception of the products. The number of positive and negative reviews was also a factor. Some subs have a larger amount of recent negative reviews than others, alongside positive and negative reception overall based on the product at hand.