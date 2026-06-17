3 Best And 3 Worst Walmart Marketside Subs, According To Customer Reviews

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There's nothing quite like biting into a ready-made sub, complete with a hearty meat and cheese base elevated by optional veggies and condiments. It's a simple meal to be sure, but one that delivers as filling and fresh-tasting. Walmart's pre-packaged Marketside deli subs are a great example. These sandwiches, often sold in large and small size options, come complete with various meats and cheeses between an assortment of breads. The ingredients often create delicious combinations, making many of these prepared sandwiches worthwhile purchases.

But that's not the case for all of them. While some of Walmart's subs deliver on a savory meat-cheese combination brimming with vibrant flavor, others are disappointing, suffering from a lack of flavor and uncomfortable mouthfeel. On sight, it might be tough to determine where a given sandwich falls, but luckily, the dichotomy among customers is rather clear: There are plenty of online reviews that signal which subs you should buy and and those that are better left on the shelf. We went through them to determine which Walmart subs are worth your money.