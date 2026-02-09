The 7 Best Grocery Store Deli Subs, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're strapped for time and need a quick, easy lunch, grocery store deli subs have you covered. Whether it's pre-packaged offerings grabbed right from the shelves, or a dedicated prep area with freshly-made sandwiches, deli subs are a perfect quick meal during a mid-day shopping trip. However, some sandwiches are better than others, with a multitude of stores offering undeniably tastier meals than their counterparts.

After reading a wide swath of customer reviews from various websites, we've pieced together the best deli subs that grocery store chains have to offer. From the simple and effective taste of Walmart's gargantuan Marketside New York Deli Sub, to the extremely customizable Publix Italian Sub, there are plenty of delicious possibilities. This list consists of subs harboring exquisite taste, affordability, and mouthwatering customization. All of these factors were used to determine the best of the best from grocery stores, revealing which subs are mightier than the rest. Grab your grocery basket and let's get to it!