The 15 Best Italian Subs In America
If you walk into an old school Italian deli that has the vibe of a waiting room — fluorescent lighting, flimsy white paneled ceiling, and a few fridges and deli cases clinging to the walls — it's almost a guarantee that you're in for an absurdly delicious Italian sub. In fact, that's where many of the subs on this list come from: Humble, largely unadorned, yet uniquely beautiful temples where footlong offerings of sliced meats send you to sandwich heaven.
Also called an Italian hoagie or hero, the classic, ultimate sandwich features a variety of cold cuts like salami, prosciutto, soppressata, and capicola, making for a monstrously meaty sandwich. Add some mozzarella or provolone, banana peppers, shredded lettuce, tomatoes — feel free to slather on some mayo, though that might earn you some side eye. Italian subs come in many forms, just a few of which appear on this list, from Chicago to New Jersey to San Francisco. However, their essence remains constant: Thin layers of the finest Italian cold cuts, creamy, sharp cheese, crisp bites of vegetables, maybe a dash of something vinegary or spiced. And these Italian subs are the best of the very best in the U.S.
The Import Mix from Rosticceria Rossi & Sons (Poughkeepsie, NY)
One of the greatest problems facing Americans today is that it is nearly impossible to feed an entire family with a single Italian sandwich. Rosticceria Rossi & Sons in Poughkeepsie, NY, is at the forefront of the revolutionary movement to fix this issue once and for all. These sandwiches are goliaths, cut into quarters the size of your face — and that's just the medium sandwich.
A downright delectable combination of capicola, mortadella, and cotto gets stacked on pressed focaccia with Pecorino and mozzarella in the Import Mix sandwich, one of the deli's more popular offerings. As a briny, vegetal grace note to this symphony of meat, you'll get olives, roasted red peppers, and arugula that gently nestles the monstrous contents within. This assertively Italian deli has been around for a good 45 years, with a recent second location in the downtown area of Poughkeepsie. Though you'll find to-go dinners, fresh pasta, and pastries lining the shop, the sandwiches are what makes this one of the best delis in the Northeast.
(845) 471-0654
45 S Clover St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
The Bomb from Sal, Kris, and Charlie's (Queens, NY)
The electric blue sign of Astoria's Sal, Kris, and Charlie's deli makes two claims: Not only is "everyday a holiday" here, but it is also the "Sandwich King of Astoria." If you order the fully loaded Bomb, and read about its origin story, you will quickly realize that these claims are not hyperbolic but understated facts.
The triple-named deli's iconic sandwich features just about every meat and topping you could think of: Pastrami, turkey, salami, mortadella, and roast beef. Then comes the lettuce, hot peppers, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar, mustard, and mayo. It's a mouthful to both say and eat, so you might as well just start eating. Since 1940, Sal, Kris, and Charlie's has been dishing these dripping monsters out to New Yorkers, earning its legendary status year after year.
(718) 278-9240
33-12 23rd Ave, Astoria, NY 11105
No. 1 from Cosmo's Italian Salumeria, (Hackensack, NJ)
There's nothing quite like a New Jersey hoagie, especially if it's from Cosmo's in Hackensack, a room with the lighting of the DMV but the loving spirit of your favorite neighborhood deli. You'll find meats and tiny bottles of olive oil hanging from the ceiling, like ornaments on a white-paneled Christmas tree that stays up the whole year.
After waiting in line — chips, drinks, and a deli case will be along your walk down the aisle — you'll be greeted by a no-frills deli counter, where your No. 1 will be prepared: Ham, salami, soppressata, capicola, fresh made mozzarella, and provolone. Add some tomato, sweet peppers, lettuce, and a splash of oil and vinegar, and you're on your way to one of the best sub experiences of your life. The sandwich is as straightforwardly enticing as the deli itself: Clean, nothing you don't expect, but still out-of-this-world delicious.
(201) 342-8076
705 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Spicy Cold Cuts & Cheese from Eastside Italian Deli (Los Angeles)
Heat is underrated on an Italian sub — it's not necessarily expected, but always welcome. Eastside Deli in LA, a neighborhood spot for almost a century, brings the spice in its Spicy Cold Cuts & Cheese sub, which features the usual over the top mix of thin sliced meats, with red onions, red wine vinegar, and a chopped up mix of Italian hot peppers, plus provolone, lettuce and tomato. Though the hot sandwiches also sell well, the cold cut sandwiches is the true winner, featuring the perfect icy crunch of fresh vegetables and a zing of hot peppers.
Tucked in a somewhat forgotten residential neighborhood, Eastside Italian Deli got a post-pandemic resurgence thanks to social media. Now, the deli thrives during the lunch rush, as workers and students stop for a crazy-good sandwich on their lunch break. You don't stumble across this place by accident: everyone in line is there with the pure, golden purpose of eating delicious food.
(213) 250-2464
1013 Alpine St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
White House Special from White House Subs (Atlantic City, NJ)
Any sub enthusiast who knows anything either already adores White House Subs in Atlantic City, NJ, or is desperate to pay them a first visit. It'll be difficult to find a sandwich here not described as "famous," but the one you'll want to zero in on is the famous White House Special. It's a kind of supercharged Italian sandwich with just about double the amount of everything you'd expect.
The White House Special begins, as all great sandwiches do, with freshly baked bread from the Formica bakery down the road — soft but sturdy enough to hold up to the masterpiece to follow. Then comes the fatty richness of ham, salami, capicola, and provolone delicately tucked in like a baby in a starchy crib. Generous helpings of crunch arrive, courtesy of lettuce, raw onions and tomato, plus an absolute zip-fest of hot giardiniera.
(609) 345-8599
2301 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Italian from Monica's Mercato (Boston)
Ever see an old book whose pages may have gotten wet at some point, and now they're wavy, ever-so-slightly separated, with a landscape of their own? That's what the meat looks like on the Italian from Monica's Mercato in Boston, sliced so thin you'd think it has to be preserved in a special archive behind a temperature controlled display case with other rare books. The sandwich is made as if that is the case, and eats like it, too; every delicate page of prosciutto, mortadella, and salami is sliced to order, draped over balsamic glazed bread and smeared with hot pepper relish.
There's an extra vinegary kick thanks to pickles, a surprising addition to an Italian sub, but altogether an exciting note that distinguishes Monica's from other joints. The bread has a crust mottled with tiny bubbles, sending a signal of freshness to your brain before you even take a bite. This North End market is an absolute nonnegotiable on your next trip to Boston.
(617) 742-4104
130 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
The Italian from Francolini's (New Orleans)
Probably the only sandwich place in New Orleans where you won't find a muffuletta nor a po'boy, Francolini's has nonetheless earned its spot in the NOLA sandwich scene with its excellent Italian subs. The Italian is the first item listed on the menu, and you'd be forgiven for ordering without reading any further. Prosciutto cotto — which is actually a cooked version of the regular prosciutto we tend to be more familiar with — starts off this list, followed by mortadella, hot capicola, and salami. Pepperoncini adds a bit of nose-tingling bite, which you can double up on with a smear of hot cherry peppers.
Tara Francolini, the owner of the shop, is a New Jersey transplant, so you can rest assured she knows her subs. She uses fresh baked bread and the best quality meats, making for a uniquely unbeatable sandwich in a city full of unbeatable sandwiches.
Info@francolinis.com
3987 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Original Sub from Ocean Subs (San Francisco)
Ocean Subs is one of the newer locations on this list, but in the short time it's been serving subs, the Internet has gone crazy for them. Named one of the best new San Francisco restaurants of 2025 by Infatuation, Ocean Subs serves a tight menu — but each one is an absolute knockout. The Original Sub is what we'll focus on, however, and for good reason. It's a simple sandwich, brilliantly made: Served on Dutch crunch bread, a San Franciscan sandwich icon that has a crispy, oven baked topping, the sandwich moves beyond the usual crisp of iceberg lettuce for a slightly more sophisticated Italian submarine.
That being said, expect the usual toppings, plus jalapeños and pepperoncini, a house made lemon and garlic vinaigrette, mayo, and mustard. It's a chewy, crunchy, fresh, and meaty affair, which makes sense after learning that chef Lee Opelinia has worked at several Michelin starred and fine dining restaurants across the state.
18 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
Italian Stallion from Defonte's Sandwich Shop (Brooklyn, New York)
We are all incredibly used to seeing an Italian sub absolutely overflowing with meat and shredded lettuce, borderline getting tired of it, so it is a refreshing wake-up call to see one that takes a more reserved approach. At the Brooklyn joint Defonte's, whose red, white, and green sign screams Italian from across the street, your life will be changed by any one of its austere but delicious offerings.
Defonte's, open since 1922, has arguably not one, but two sandwiches which could be named a best Italian sub. One is the Italian Stallion, whose combination of prosciutto, mozzarella, and fried eggplant creates an unbelievable crispy, melty, meaty experience all under one crusty loaf. The Nicky Special is its own upgrade on this, keeping the fried eggplant but adding ham, salami, capicola, along with mushrooms, provolone, hot salad, lettuce, and tomato. It's an Italian sub so audaciously delicious you won't be able to even comprehend any other version.
(718) 625-8052
379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
The Famous Bronx Godfather Sangweech from Giovanni's Italian Deli (White Plains, NY)
For those looking for an outrageous lunch that also doubles as a baseball bat, look no further than The Famous Bronx Godfather Sangweech at Giovanni's Italian Deli in White Plains. This famous — or perhaps infamous — sandwich is a monstrous feast of mortadella, soppressata, prosciutto, capicola, arugula, mozzarella, sundried peppers, and balsamic glaze, all on some crusty ciabatta.
The ingredient list is approaching novella length, as is the sandwich itself. Luckily, Giovanni's backs up this spectacle with good quality meats, crispy bread, and freshly made mozzarella. The commitment to each ingredient is what makes this sandwich shine. Once you get to the end of this behemoth of a sandwich, you'll want to come right back around again.
(914) 358-1543
925 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603
Hot & Spicy from Paulina Meat Market (Chicago)
You might not expect a butchery to also have a dynamite Italian sub, but Paulina Market in Chicago is here to shatter your entire worldview. The Hot & Spicy cold cut Italian sub is a real winner and absolutely worth making a trip for. Since 1949, the market has been selling incredible meats and sausages, which are showcased in their delicious cold sandwiches. The Hot & Spicy comes with hot soppressata, hot capicola, hot salami, and pepper jack cheese on a French roll.
Like dinner and a movie, you can watch these maestros intricately build your sandwich, and you can taste that love in every spicy bite. Fiery giardiniera kicks this up a notch in this gem, for a sandwich with as many complex and refreshing layers of heat as there are layers of ingredients.
(773) 248-6272
3501 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Italian Assorted from Home Slice (Austin, Texas)
You won't see many Italian subs that have fully toasted bread on this list, but Home Slice is our lone wolf in that regard. The Italian Assorted is crunchy, toasty, sesame-y — everything you didn't know you wanted in your Italian sub bread. This unique identity is visible in the restaurant as well: It's a funkier place than some of these other in-and-out delis, making it feel both underground and like the heart of the city. And heart of the city it is, at least Italian sub-wise, which is a perfect vibe for enjoying this salty, sweet, acidic sandwich.
The Italian Assorted comes with ham, dry and Genoa salami, and capicola. Toppings include lettuce, red onions, tomato, mayo, provolone, and oil and vinegar. The menu has a request: "Trust us — don't mess with the recipe." That advice is smart here, as every ingredient adds up to a perfectly curated dish.
(512) 444-7437
1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
The Bronx Bomber from Gaetano's Deli (Stratford, CT)
The sign for Gaetano's Deli in Stratford, CT, promises an Arthur Avenue-style deli, which means you can expect just about as authentic an Italian experience as you can get outside of Italy. Arthur Avenue is the must visit Bronx spot for Italian foodies, a kind of proper little Italy outside of Manhattan. Taking inspiration from this iconic street, Gaetano's is also called the home of Connecticut's best Italian sub by tons of people online.
The Bronx Bomber at Gaetano's is as in-your-face as the name suggests: Prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, broccoli rabe, balsamic glaze, and roasted peppers make a sandwich that feels diabolically authentic, like all the greatest comfort food. The perfect Italian bread actually comes from Arthur Avenue, freshly baked every morning, as all things should be.
(203) 377-8860
1478 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT 06614
Olde Italian from Antonio's Deli (Philadelphia)
At Antonio's Deli in Philly, an Italian sub of prosciutto, soppressata, capicola, aged sharp provolone, and the usual vegetal suspects, is so assuredly made that no other Italian sub quite lives up to its name in the same way. The Olde Italian is constructed by stacking the ingredients over a split sesame roll, so that when you fold it up, the meat encases the lettuce, tomato, and onion within on each side of the bread. This is a quintessential hoagie, the picture-perfect sandwich of your dreams.
Antonio's also makes a mean vegetarian hoagie, for those aching for a meatless Italian sub. It carries on this tradition from the legendary Chickie's, which stood in its place for decades before. Antonio's is living on with some irresistible hoagies, staking its claim as Philadelphia's best Italian sub.
(215) 462-4622
1014 Federal St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Italiano, Lardon, Chicago, Illinois
One of seven sandwiches on the entire North American continent itself that was recognized by the Michelin Guide, the Italiano at Chicago staple Lardon exceeds its sky-high hype. It's best to let the sandwich speak for itself: Soppressata, capicola, nduja, provolone, shredded iceberg lettuce, and a medley of onions, tomatoes, and giardiniera on an amorosa roll. If you've gone into an unconscious trance after reading that beautiful list of ingredients and found yourself on a plane to Chicago, know you are not alone.
The all-purpose restaurant offers casual coffee and pastries in the mornings, an unbeatable Italian deli lineup in the afternoon, and a swanky late-night bistro dinner; you could spend all day here and feel like you've been to three of the best places in the city. Though the unflinching eye of Michelin is no joke, casual eaters rave about this sandwich as well, praising its elegant, perfectly concocted simplicity and quality of ingredients.
(773) 697-4444
2200 N California Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60647
Methodology
This list was compiled by consulting various restaurant reviews, user ratings, and awards for restaurants and delis across the country, as well as a variety of online forums and social media threads.