The 15 Best Italian Subs In America

If you walk into an old school Italian deli that has the vibe of a waiting room — fluorescent lighting, flimsy white paneled ceiling, and a few fridges and deli cases clinging to the walls — it's almost a guarantee that you're in for an absurdly delicious Italian sub. In fact, that's where many of the subs on this list come from: Humble, largely unadorned, yet uniquely beautiful temples where footlong offerings of sliced meats send you to sandwich heaven.

Also called an Italian hoagie or hero, the classic, ultimate sandwich features a variety of cold cuts like salami, prosciutto, soppressata, and capicola, making for a monstrously meaty sandwich. Add some mozzarella or provolone, banana peppers, shredded lettuce, tomatoes — feel free to slather on some mayo, though that might earn you some side eye. Italian subs come in many forms, just a few of which appear on this list, from Chicago to New Jersey to San Francisco. However, their essence remains constant: Thin layers of the finest Italian cold cuts, creamy, sharp cheese, crisp bites of vegetables, maybe a dash of something vinegary or spiced. And these Italian subs are the best of the very best in the U.S.