The Best (And Worst) Store-Bought Cheddar Cheese Slices For Your Burgers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheddar cheese is arguably the best type of cheese for any burger — beef, turkey, veggie, whatever. Sure, there's a time and place for fancier cheeses like havarti and gouda, but when it comes to a classic cheeseburger, it's cheddar all the way. Don't even get me started on how it's superior to American cheese regarding flavor. Maybe it's because of cheddar's signature bite of flavor or the bold orange color (well, most of the time), but cheddar cheese complements the rich taste of a burger in a way many other cheeses simply don't. Plus, quite a few brands sell pre-sliced cheddar cheese, so it's a cinch to melt over the top of a patty. What more could you want? That said, not all store-bought cheddar cheese slices are built alike — and some are much tastier on burgers than others.

If you've ever wondered what the best store-bought sliced cheddar cheese for burgers is, look no further. I taste-tested 12 different options and ranked them from worst to best based on flavor, texture, and burger pairing potential. A deep dive into my methodology can be found at the end, but no matter how you slice it, my taste-testing adventure proved that some cheddars have what it takes to elevate a burger, and others are nothing more than filler. Keep reading to find out which store-bought cheddars you want on your burgers and which ones are better left off.