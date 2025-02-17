7 Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Items You Need To Try At Least Once

The Number 8 Club Sub is a turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, and mayonnaise sandwich, and the Number 9 Club Supreme is a mix of roast beef, turkey, bacon, swiss, and mayo. A mix between the two (halfway between these two clubs) takes everything I love about the club sub (a favorite sandwich of mine) and makes it even better with roast beef. To get the most out of the flavors of the sandwich, ordering it on rosemary parmesan bread is the way to go. A cold sandwich made Mike's Way (lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, and spices) is super delicious, but to give it a little extra pop, chipotle mayo finishes it in a spicy fashion. The 8.5 also tastes great with pickles and pepper relish.

The 8.5 is simply a flavor bomb. The chipotle mayo adds a nice spiciness and even more vibrancy to the fresh ingredients. It's not overpowering, like smoky flavors can sometimes be, but it is the perfect touch. Since there's already quite a few ingredients paired with the chipotle mayo, it doesn't have the opportunity to become overwhelming. The 8.5 is also a bit spicy with that pepper relish added in. I was a little worried that I was going to taste a whole lot of roast beef, when paired with a mild flavored meat like turkey — but it just combines so well with the other ingredients that it gives you some extra protein and richness rather than a strictly roast beef flavor. This is the ultimate club.