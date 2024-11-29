Elevate Ham Sandwiches With One Sweet Addition

A stacked ham sandwich with all the right trimmings not only satisfies your hunger, but also pleases most of your tastebuds. If you've been craving a little more contrast to the savory qualities of both oven-roasted ham and its deli-sliced alternative, however, try adding a bit of orange marmalade to your meaty midday sandwiches. The lively, sweet taste of marmalade counteracts the saltiness of ham, giving your sandwiches a better balance of flavor.

The key difference between marmalade and jam is that marmalade is typically made only from citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, containing most parts of the fruit, including the peel. While some marmalades may be sweeter than others, most varieties offer a taste that blends both bitter and sweet flavors. Unlike jam or jelly, marmalade also has a thicker consistency that won't easily drip out of your sandwich.

Whether you're looking for something extra on your standard cold-cut delight or a tastier way to enjoy leftover roasted ham, marmalade's bright citrus taste gives traditional ham sandwiches a tangy yet refined edge. Better yet, when paired with the right toppings, marmalade-infused ham sandwiches become even more delicious.