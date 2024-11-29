Elevate Ham Sandwiches With One Sweet Addition
A stacked ham sandwich with all the right trimmings not only satisfies your hunger, but also pleases most of your tastebuds. If you've been craving a little more contrast to the savory qualities of both oven-roasted ham and its deli-sliced alternative, however, try adding a bit of orange marmalade to your meaty midday sandwiches. The lively, sweet taste of marmalade counteracts the saltiness of ham, giving your sandwiches a better balance of flavor.
The key difference between marmalade and jam is that marmalade is typically made only from citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, containing most parts of the fruit, including the peel. While some marmalades may be sweeter than others, most varieties offer a taste that blends both bitter and sweet flavors. Unlike jam or jelly, marmalade also has a thicker consistency that won't easily drip out of your sandwich.
Whether you're looking for something extra on your standard cold-cut delight or a tastier way to enjoy leftover roasted ham, marmalade's bright citrus taste gives traditional ham sandwiches a tangy yet refined edge. Better yet, when paired with the right toppings, marmalade-infused ham sandwiches become even more delicious.
Upgrade your next ham sandwich with several tasty toppings
To maximize the combination of smoky ham and zesty marmalade, add your favorite cheese. Creamy, spreadable cheeses are perfect for countering any bitterness from the marmalade. Try thin slices of brie, Emmental, or Swiss. If you prefer a saltier cheese, opt for cheddar. Alternatively, spread a layer of plain or herb cream cheese on your bread before adding your marmalade of choice.
Once you've chosen the best cheese for the job, you may want to add a few more condiments to the mix. Dijon mustard, with its sharp, distinct taste, pairs well with creamy cheese and sweet marmalade. For extra spice, consider incorporating a bit of pepper jelly.
When it comes to fresh toppings, arugula is a popular choice. Its peppery flavor cuts through ham's rich and savory qualities. For extra crunch, feel free to try sliced radishes, or add red onion or chives for a more distinct bite. If you're up for trying other sweet toppings besides marmalade, you could use fresh fruit or a jam with a tangy contrast, such as blackberry or currant. Simplify lunchtime with an easy and delicious apple, ham, and Raclette sandwich, or create a sweet and savory Monte Cristo sandwich with Gruyère cheese and raspberry jam.