Should You Buy A Refrigerator From Costco? The Pros And Cons Explained

This is a serious perk that speaks to everyone: saving money. In today's economy, we all want to pinch a few pennies whenever we can, and there is no doubt Costco can help with that. After all, it's what its known for, and, fortunately, this benefit extends to the store's selection of refrigerators.

In addition to Costco's "the price you see is the price you pay" policy, the store also offers what it calls a "Spend and Save" system on select appliances. Translation: The more you spend, the more you save, and since fridges are a bit ticket purchase, you can easily cash in on the program. While the exact numbers change based on the specific pick, you can expect to save $300 on a $1,999 purchase and $500 on a purchase of $2,499 or more. To top it all off, Costco also has a "Direct Savings" perk that allows you to further compound discounts when you purchase more than one qualifying item. When you buy two, you get $100 off, and the number climbs the more things you buy.

So, if saving some cash is a top priority for you, Costco is a fantastic place to consider purchasing a fridge. Then, with all the money you save, you can stock it with some of Kirkland Signature's best wines.