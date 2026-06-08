Should You Buy A Refrigerator From Costco? The Pros And Cons Explained
Costco is a fantastic place to acquire all kinds of goods at stellar prices. You can find deals on everything from camping gear to clothes to food and drink and beyond. The free samples at Costco are amazing, too. And appliances aren't off the table, either. However, when it comes to purchasing a fridge, there are a few things you should know, both good and bad. There's a lot to consider.
As it turns out, just like with other retailers, there are both pros and cons to shopping for a fridge at Costco. So, getting a good feel for both the positive and negative traits of doing so can only help make your next fridge purchasing adventure that much easier. With all the technical jargon and minor details, sifting through the information isn't always that straightforward, though, so we did it for you. Keep reading to find out what you need to know about buying a fridge from Costco. By the time you're done, you'll have all the details needed to make an informed decision.
Pro: There's a lot of potential for savings
This is a serious perk that speaks to everyone: saving money. In today's economy, we all want to pinch a few pennies whenever we can, and there is no doubt Costco can help with that. After all, it's what its known for, and, fortunately, this benefit extends to the store's selection of refrigerators.
In addition to Costco's "the price you see is the price you pay" policy, the store also offers what it calls a "Spend and Save" system on select appliances. Translation: The more you spend, the more you save, and since fridges are a bit ticket purchase, you can easily cash in on the program. While the exact numbers change based on the specific pick, you can expect to save $300 on a $1,999 purchase and $500 on a purchase of $2,499 or more. To top it all off, Costco also has a "Direct Savings" perk that allows you to further compound discounts when you purchase more than one qualifying item. When you buy two, you get $100 off, and the number climbs the more things you buy.
So, if saving some cash is a top priority for you, Costco is a fantastic place to consider purchasing a fridge. Then, with all the money you save, you can stock it with some of Kirkland Signature's best wines.
Con: In-store selection is fairly limited
For many people when they think of getting something from Costco, they simply pop right over to their local store. After all, this works great for everything from frozen appetizers to beer and wine and beyond. However, when it comes to purchasing a fridge, shopping in-store is far from your best option. In fact, opting to do so would severely limit your options, and that's why it's listed as one of the cons. The number of refrigerators available at any particular Costco location doesn't even begin to cover the selection you find on the company's website or app. For example, our local Costco warehouse only stocks one refrigerator, while the website currently lists 158 options.
Another reason in-store selection being extremely limited is a con is that it forces you to explore online options to get the best selection. While this isn't necessarily a bad thing, it doesn't allow you to get a good feel for many of the fridges Costco offers before purchasing. Even so, shopping the online inventory will serve you better based on selection alone. The only time to steer clear is if you need a refrigerator the same day and have the means to move and install it yourself. So yeah, shopping for a one in-store is far from ideal as far as Costco is concerned.
Pro: Online ordering provides many product options
Costco's online selection is expansive, to say the least. It includes all kinds of layouts, like French door, side-by-side, freezer-less, both top and bottom freezer options, compact styles, and four-door picks. Online, you'll also find smart fridges, fingerprint-resistant options, and a whole slew of finishes ranging from stainless steel to black to custom panels.
Not only that, but shopping through the website or app also allows you to hone in on specific brands, finishes, sizes, and styles. Translation: You won't have to sift through the details of every refrigerator just to find one that fits your space and has the exact specifications you desire. If you want a white fridge, just add it to your criteria and search. If you want a ton of extra freezer space to ensure you have enough room for all the delicious frozen goodies the store offers, which, as it turns out, is one of several pro tips every Costco shopper should know, you can add that criterion. The same goes for dimensions, and we all know they make or break any fridge purchase. After all, replacing your fridge shouldn't mean having to reposition cabinetry and countertops, as well.
Pro: Delivery, installation, and haul-away are included
Another pro to buying a fridge from Costco is that delivery, installation, and haul-away services are included with most purchases. If any additional basic installation parts are required, they will be taken care of by the delivery/installation team, as well. Score. In fact, these services are so beneficial that we think you should go ahead and add them to the list of perks people don't realize come with their Costco memberships. Do you have the means to align fridge doors, level the appliance correctly, connect the water line, and hook up copper tubing by yourself? For most of us, the answer is no.
Of course, the array of delivery services does come with some exceptions, one of which regards haul-away. Unfortunately, it is not available in all areas. In regions where it is available, your old fridge will also need to be uninstalled and ready for pick up when the new appliance is delivered. If not, you're out of luck. Even so, the fact that haul-away is included in many purchases is a major plus that should not be overlooked when weighing your options for where to buy a new refrigerator.
Con: Delivery and installation services are only included with online purchases
After all the talk of free delivery, installation, basic parts, and haul-away, we have to mention that the services come with a serious caveat: These perks only apply to fridges purchased via the website or app. So, while these pros are great for online shoppers, in-store buyers will see it as a major con.
If you are shopping in-store, and you find a fridge you want to buy (despite the limited selection), you can avoid this inconvenient con by simply ordering through the app or website instead of purchasing from the warehouse directly. If you forgo this recommendation, you'll be stuck transporting, installing, and hauling away your old fridge all by yourself. For most of us, this simply isn't a viable option, so don't get swept up in a speedy purchase if you see a model you like in-store. If you do, you'll be excluded from several significant perks, and nobody wants that.
Con: Free delivery isn't available in all areas
We know we just touted the free delivery that comes with online fridge purchases through Costco, but there is one more thing to consider when relying on the perk. Unfortunately, it could be a major con for some shoppers, too. What is it? Well, free delivery only applies to some areas. For example, as per the company website, it may not be available if you live more than 50 miles from a Costco warehouse. For most of us who have a Costco membership, this shouldn't be an issue — not many of us have to travel further than that to shop in-store — but it is something to consider when weighing your vendor options nonetheless.
If you live in an area that falls outside of the contiguous U.S., i.e., Puerto Rico, Hawaii, or Alaska, you can basically forget about free delivery from Costco. Even so, the company's website does note that delivery to these regions is attainable. You'll just have to pay additional fees. To get the exact details on your specific address, simply add a fridge to your online shopping cart and type in your postal code. You don't have to go ahead with the purchase, but at least you'll know what you are working with regarding your specific location and delivery options.
Pro: Technical support is included
For anyone who's ever had issues getting to know and use a new appliance properly, this next benefit will come in clutch. Every fridge purchased from Costco comes with step-by-step troubleshooting instructions via the company website and a technical support phone line that you can reach out to for more targeted answers regarding any questions or concerns you may have about your newly acquired appliance. So, if your ice machine is malfunctioning or you are having issues fine-tuning the temperature settings, you have multiple options when it comes to sorting it all out. With any luck, the online troubleshooting may even prevent you from having to make an actual phone call, which can be time-consuming and often frustrating at best.
If your new fridge has any serious issues that troubleshooting and technical support can make right, Costco also includes a two-year warranty with purchases. Long story short, you won't be stuck with buyer's remorse if something goes wrong early on in your new appliance's lifespan. Thanks to the warranty, you will be able to replace a malfunctioning machine hassle-free.
Con: Delivery isn't always speedy
In many cases, fridge delivery from Costco can be somewhat speedy, but unfortunately, in other regions, not so much. If you live in a populous area, it typically takes about a week for refrigerator delivery. If you purchase a Costco Direct qualifying appliance, it might even arrive in as few as three to five days. However, these timeframes are not guaranteed. For example, even when I click on a fridge that falls within the Costco Direct category, it still estimates the earliest possible delivery will take a week where I am, Denver, Colorado. While not the largest city, it is still quite populated, so yeah. The estimated delivery windows are not cut-and-dry.
To make matters worse, Costco often uses third-party delivery services, and they can put a serious wrench in timing. According to Reddit, some people have waited as long as four to seven weeks for a new fridge from Costco to arrive. Yikes. If your current fridge is broken and you need a quick fix, you may be out of luck. Additionally, if you live in a more remote area, the timeframe could expand, as well. Of course, this is all subject to different delivery regions, so it's always best to select a fridge online and type in your zip code to get accurate information for your specific address before worrying too much about the potential for delays.
Pro: There's a 90-day return policy
The final perk associated with buying a fridge from Costco is that they come with an impressive 90-day return policy. So, if you aren't in love with it right off the bat, you can always send it back for another model. Just so you know, 90 days is significantly longer than other appliance retailers offer, too. For example, both The Home Depot and Lowes only offer 48-hour return windows. That's a major difference by any standards, so as you can see, Costco earned some serious bragging rights in this realm.
If you find you need to take advantage of the 90-day return policy on fridges from Costco, you have two options. The first is to bring the appliance into the store for an immediate refund. No surprises here, but that can be quite tricky, particularly if you don't have a vehicle large enough to hold it and the ability to move it there in the first place. Don't worry, though. If you purchased your new fridge through the company's website or app (which we highly recommend), you can initiate a return and arrange a pick-up time through those platforms. Either way, both routes result in all fees, including shipping and handling, being refunded. Luckily, though, unlike a handful of foods that get returned to Costco all of the time, something tells us fridges aren't brought back too frequently. So, hopefully, you won't have to take advantage of this particular benefit.