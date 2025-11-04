10 Best Costco Food Shopping Tips

Costco is a wonderland of bulk-sized deals, and some of the best can be found in the grocery department. However, if you're new to the delights of the big-box store, managing to score the best deals or even navigating the aisles can be challenging. The stores are massive, and depending on when you go, they can be so busy that maneuvering your cart becomes tricky. Heck, even seasoned member pros don't have it all figured out. That's okay, though. We can help.

We tracked down some of the best Costco food shopping tips every member should know. That is, of course, if they want to make the most of their membership — who doesn't? As a card-carrying Costco member ourselves, we've put in some time at our favorite big-box store. As a result, we picked up quite a few of the tricks you find below the hard way — by watching and learning from other shoppers and store employees. To ensure we didn't miss anything, we also checked in with what other members and our colleagues were saying online. After all, if our time shopping at Costco has taught us anything, it's that there's no way we have it all figured out just yet. So, if you're ready to up your Costco food shopping game and enter the ranks of the elite members who, at the very least, look like they know what they are doing, you're in the right place.