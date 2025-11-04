10 Best Costco Food Shopping Tips
Costco is a wonderland of bulk-sized deals, and some of the best can be found in the grocery department. However, if you're new to the delights of the big-box store, managing to score the best deals or even navigating the aisles can be challenging. The stores are massive, and depending on when you go, they can be so busy that maneuvering your cart becomes tricky. Heck, even seasoned member pros don't have it all figured out. That's okay, though. We can help.
We tracked down some of the best Costco food shopping tips every member should know. That is, of course, if they want to make the most of their membership — who doesn't? As a card-carrying Costco member ourselves, we've put in some time at our favorite big-box store. As a result, we picked up quite a few of the tricks you find below the hard way — by watching and learning from other shoppers and store employees. To ensure we didn't miss anything, we also checked in with what other members and our colleagues were saying online. After all, if our time shopping at Costco has taught us anything, it's that there's no way we have it all figured out just yet. So, if you're ready to up your Costco food shopping game and enter the ranks of the elite members who, at the very least, look like they know what they are doing, you're in the right place.
Avoid the crowds and long checkout lines by shopping mid-week
The checkout lines at Costco are something to be dreaded. Not only is it when you find out exactly how much damage you did to your bank account, but depending on when you shop, they can become so long that it takes forever to get to the front. Forget about going right after the traditional work day or weekend afternoons; they are the absolute worst.
If you are able to visit Costco mornings or early afternoons on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, you'll be setting yourself up for the smoothest, quickest checkout process possible. Personal experience also taught us that the last hour or so before closing on Friday night is a great time to beat the crowds. Of course, that means you won't be out living it up, but it's a good time to go nonetheless.
There is another way to avoid lines at Costco, but it requires extra money up front in the form of an upgraded membership. That's right, one of the perks of the Executive membership at Costco is early access to the stores. It's only an extra hour in the morning, but you'd be surprised by how much difference it makes in terms of crowds. If you can't take advantage of this specific upgraded membership perk, i.e., go right at 10 a.m., stick to the guidelines described above, and you should be able to get in and out of the store unscathed.
Go between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to cash in on as many free samples as possible
One of the many perks of a membership at Costco gets you is access to free samples of food. Even if you don't have a membership, you probably know this. It's pretty incredible. They are always handing them out, too. It is not just during peak shopping times. However, if you want to enjoy enough samples to equal an entire meal — yes, it can be done — plan to visit Costco between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Early afternoons just so happen to be the sweet spot for samples at Costco. This applies to every day of the week, and sometimes the beginning of the week (Monday and Tuesday) has some of the best foods regarding premium quality (freshly stocked, and all). However, if you simply want the most samples possible, you'll need to venture into the fray on Saturdays and Sundays. As we know, weekend afternoons are some of the worst times to go to Costco regarding crowds, but at least you'll have access to free samples galore. It's kind of a pick your poison scenario. More samples or fewer shoppers? The choice is yours.
Don't forget: There are tons of fantastic grocery deals at Costco for less than $5
Bulk-sized goods are typically the first thing that comes to mind when shopping at a big-box store like Costco; that's what it's known for, after all. As such, you expect to pay a bit more for lots of goods because they come in larger portions. However, there are plenty of top-notch Costco food items that cost less than $5. Forgetting this would be a mistake.
The produce section at Costco is solid gold if you're looking for food items under $5 at Costco. From bananas to berries to different types of leafy greens, we were shocked the first time we saw some of the prices. You can go ahead and add several breads, like buns, baguettes, and pita, spices, chips, and even some Kirkland Signature wines to the list of items under $5, as well. If you're just breezing through, you may not notice, but keeping an eye out for these low-priced foods can save you a ton of money when you finally make it to the checkout line. Consider it done.
Opt for Kirkland Signature products when possible
Costco's in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, is a force to be reckoned with. If you are a new Costco member, it's easy to simply write it off as another grocery store generic brand, but it is anything but. Die-hard Costco fans are no strangers to the joys of Kirkland Signature products, so if you want to shop like a pro, always opt for Kirkland Signature foods when possible.
Unlike other lesser-than in-house brands, Kirkland Signature prides itself on its dedication to offering consumers premium products. In fact, it's one of the big selling points for getting a membership. Many of the foods sold under the brand even rival homemade versions, like Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto, and that's just one example. Really, the brand ensures excellent quality and flavor across the board, so when it is an option, always go for it. Worst case scenario, you try something new and go back to your tried-and-true favorite brand. No love lost, though, because Kirkland Signature has a cult following for a reason: It slaps. Just ask someone wearing a T-shirt with the brand logo on it. Yup, it's a thing.
Costco's prepared foods make mealtimes a breeze, and they're tasty, too
Going to Costco is an event in and of itself. Sometimes, when you finally get the task completed and unload all of your new goods at home, actually making dinner can feel like a serious chore. That's okay, though. Costco can help with that, too. A pro tip we've relied on countless times is simply picking up one of the many prepared foods Costco offers, so dinner is already handled when we get home. Before you get any ideas, it's not simply settling for convenience, either. Many of Costco's prepared foods are tasty enough to give your homemade versions a run for their money. Don't believe it? Just try the mac and cheese. We'll fight anyone who says it isn't drool-worthy.
Costco's prepared foods section includes a vast number of options. Everything from gyro kits to chicken street tacos to herbed salmon to meatloaf with mashed potatoes can be found gracing the store's coolers. Of course, there's always the iconic Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken — it's a fan favorite. The frozen section also has some fantastic pre-made Kirkland Signature meals, and we're not even talking about the pizzas. You can find stellar deals on lasagna, stir-fry, and so much more. Obviously, frozen options will take a bit longer to cook, and they aren't prepared in-house, but they still hit the mark.
Take advantage of Costco's outstanding bakery selection
Another one of the best Costco food shopping tips is to always take advantage of the stellar bakery selection. From cakes to croissants (which have somewhat of a cult following) to freshly baked breads, the bakery department at Costco has it going on.
New members who have not caught on to the care and attention that goes into the baked goods at Costco can easily overlook them. Seasoned pros, on the other hand, can't stop singing their praises. The cakes are one area in particular that fans rave about. There are typically a few options you can pick up as-is, and we've yet to try one that isn't delicious, but you can also order custom sheet cakes worthy of being served at a celebration. However, you can't just stroll right in, order a custom cake, and walk out with it by the time you are done shopping. Instead, you have to fill out a form and drop it off at least 24 hours before you need it. So if you want to get in on all of the custom cake fun, you'll have to plan ahead.
The garlic dinner rolls and French baguettes at Costco are some of our favorites, but, really, you can't go wrong in the bakery department. Plus, new stuff pops up all the time. Yum!
Learn Costco's price tag codes to secure the best deals and score items that may not return
Costco's price tag system is a bit more nuanced than one might expect. We all love looking for those low prices the store is known for, but what do all of the symbols, dates, and specific price endings actually mean? As it turns out, quite a lot. We'll get you started with a couple of the basics, though.
When you spot a Costco price tag that ends in .00 or .88, it signals super sales brought to you by the manager. The reason for the ultra-low markdown could be anything from low stock to minor flaws, but either way, you should take full advantage while you can. Another way to track items that might go on sale involves the date printed in the lower corner of a Costco price tag. It's a reference point for when the price was last adjusted. If it has been some time, there's potential it'll go on sale soon, so waiting may be your best move.
An asterisk symbol in the corner of a Costco price tag indicates that the item is not coming back. What they have in stock is all that's left. If it's a favorite item of yours, make sure to stock up as much as possible. Except for seasonal holiday items (which often resurface annually), there's a decent chance it'll never grace Costco shelves again. Get it while the getting is good.
If you hear a bell chime in the deli department, it's Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken time
Costco sells a Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken for just $4.99, and aside from it being priced just right, it's tender and juicy enough that the brand often has trouble keeping them stocked. If you've ever approached the warming counter where they are normally kept and found the shelves empty, you know what we mean. There's a pro tip that can save you some time, though. Instead of circling back repeatedly to see if they are restocked, just wait until you hear a bell chime.
New shoppers may not have any idea what the bell chiming in the deli department means — we sure didn't the first time we heard it — but those in the know are well aware that it is a signal to customers that a new batch of Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken is being put out fresh. Nice! Even if there are some available when you arrive, waiting for the bell ensures you get the freshest chicken possible. Good to know, right? Just like Pavlov's dogs, after some time, the bell might just make you start salivating, too.
Stock up in the freezer section, but not so much that your home freezer can't accommodate
The frozen section at Costco is another area that's easy to get excited over. There are so many fantastic products, and they come with the promise of making mealtimes simpler and quicker. Everything from bulk-sized boxes of Eggo Waffles to regional cuisines to mind-blowing pizza options to all the meat you could want can be found at incredible prices. There are plenty of outstanding picks that cost less than $15, too. Seriously, stocking up on frozen foods from Costco will serve any shopper well.
Once you come to terms with the fact that stocking up on frozen foods at Costco should be a given, the real trouble begins. Don't be like us and go bananas the first time you peruse the frozen aisles. If you do, you'll come home only to find that you quite literally don't have enough freezer space to store it all. We actually had to enlist assistance from a friend, but we guess that's what we get for being too excited about all the deals. Hopefully, you can all learn from our mistake.
Don't hesitate to buy bulk-sized groceries; you can always freeze some
If you live alone or in a smaller household, maybe with only two or three people, buying bulk-sized food items may seem like a bit much. What are you going to do with 72 Eggo Waffles? We get it. Still, if you want to take advantage of some of Costco's best food deals, you'll have to rip off the Band-Aid and resign yourself to buying in bulk. Don't worry, though, you have a couple of options to help ensure none of your hard-earned goods go to waste or worse yet, spoil before you get a chance to enjoy them.
Your first option is to shop with a friend. Whether they have a membership or not, you can bring them along and split all kinds of stuff. Do you really want 12 fresh-baked croissants? We do, but, hey, sharing is supposed to be caring, right? Your other option is to simply freeze the stuff you think you won't be able to barrel through before it passes its prime (and this includes the croissants). Just don't forget to consider how much freezer space you actually have for storage, and you'll be fine.
Whether you choose to share or freeze some foods, don't shy away from the bulk-sized goods at Costco. They come with fantastic savings, and that's what we are all after anyway.