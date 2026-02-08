5 Things Costco Doesn't Tell Shoppers About Free Samples

Costco intrigues shoppers via numerous strategies, ranging from cheap rotisserie chicken to a perpetually $1.50 food court hot dog meal. Plus – like other retailers – the grocery hands out a variety of free samples, enticing shoppers with a pleasant bite or sip. A practice easy to take for granted, Costco's free samples are a genius money-making strategy, remarkably increasing both sales and customer satisfaction.

Even from a shopper's perspective, it's handy to know the ins and outs of the complimentary bites. Naturally, it's critical to do your part in politeness, which can mean expressing pleasantries, watching your shopping cart placement, and properly disposing of the sample vessel. Simultaneously, being too nice breaks Costco sample etiquette; there's no need to grab an unwanted package out of guilt. Remember: Costco's free samples truly live up to their name — no purchase is expected.

The abundance mentality is all part of the plan. Costco approaches the grocery game distinctly from other stores, and such an innovative mindset applies to samples, too. Behind the scenes of the doled-out small plastic cups, the store conceals a handful of its own free sample secrets, deftly shaping your shopping experience.