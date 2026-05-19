11 Costco Frozen Appetizers That Are Better Than The Main Dish

Costco is where you go when you need to feed a crowd, whether that crowd is your family everyday, or one-time guests you're having over for a graduation party or a dinner. And while you can absolutely get the separate ingredients to make appetizers from scratch, Costco's bulk-buy deals are hard to pass up, particularly in its frozen section. Not only are they priced right, some of them are so good that the diners in your home might forget there's a main dish coming up after.

We know, we know — serving heated-up-from-frozen appetizers might seem like anathema to you, especially if it's guests you're trying to impress, but the products on this list are really that delicious. Spare yourself the time and effort of making the appetizer course, so you can put all your focus into the entree. Hide the boxes, and time everyone's arrival so that they will only see you standing over a hot stove or pulling trays from the oven. They won't know the difference, and you will preside over a dinner table looking cool, calm, and collected. Please note that we give ballpark prices, but these may change depending on location.