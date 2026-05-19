11 Costco Frozen Appetizers That Are Better Than The Main Dish
Costco is where you go when you need to feed a crowd, whether that crowd is your family everyday, or one-time guests you're having over for a graduation party or a dinner. And while you can absolutely get the separate ingredients to make appetizers from scratch, Costco's bulk-buy deals are hard to pass up, particularly in its frozen section. Not only are they priced right, some of them are so good that the diners in your home might forget there's a main dish coming up after.
We know, we know — serving heated-up-from-frozen appetizers might seem like anathema to you, especially if it's guests you're trying to impress, but the products on this list are really that delicious. Spare yourself the time and effort of making the appetizer course, so you can put all your focus into the entree. Hide the boxes, and time everyone's arrival so that they will only see you standing over a hot stove or pulling trays from the oven. They won't know the difference, and you will preside over a dinner table looking cool, calm, and collected. Please note that we give ballpark prices, but these may change depending on location.
Start taco night right
When it's Taco Tuesday in your household, but you need a little something to serve before the main event, bust out these chicken and cheese taquitos from El Monterey, which feature 30 per $17.01 box. While they only come with microwave and oven instructions, they turn out great in the air fryer, and you can set out salsa and homemade chile queso for dipping.
Spring into pre-dinner nibbles
If you're a "we have Vietnamese food at home" type of family (pho hasn't been in the U.S. as long as you might have expected, but that doesn't stop it from going triple-platinum in some households), at least spare yourself the labor of making from-scratch spring rolls and pick up a box or two of these 50-count Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls instead. They're actually a product of Vietnam, and they're a steal at $12.47 for 50 pieces.
Dumplings galore
Another Asian fave, the Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings are a lifesaver when you need a reliable, quick first act before the main meal, and because it's Costco, a box comes with six trays for $16.79. You don't even need to make sure you have soy sauce on hand, either, because a dipping sauce is included (though you can dress it up with scallions or chives, some minced garlic, and even a little sesame oil).
An at-home sushi night essential
No sushi dinner at home is complete without Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp, which come 30 to a box for $21.55. They're super tasty when cooked up in the air fryer, but also come out quite crispy in the oven, which is good if you're making them for a party and need to heat up a bunch at once.
Meatballs made for sharing
Meatballs are a go-to appetizer for many parties because they can be kept warm in a crockpot, and they're super fun to eat with toothpicks. Try Aidell's Teriyaki & Pineapple Chicken Meatballs for a non-beef option that leans into the tropical fruit with actual mini-chunks. They're flavorful enough to stand on their own (for as long as they last), or you can serve them up with a bottled sauce. And even better, they're $16.79 for a box of about 60.
Wings 'n things
You cannot go wrong with serving up wings to a crowd before the actual dinner, and Pilgrim's Crispy Wings, which come with a honey barbecue sauce, will feed the masses. The four pounds of wings you get in a $21.55 box crisp up beautifully in the air fryer, while still maintaining a soft, meaty center.
We've got a pocket, got a pocket full of smoked ham
Give your family or guests something to nibble on while dinner finishes up on the stove or in the oven with these La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets, which come eight to a box, for $15.88. They can be stretched even further by slicing into smaller pieces and arranging on a platter, if serving for a party.
Tyson helps you chicken out
For a satisfying crunch enveloping succulent, white meat chicken, Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips are a surefire way to satisfy everyone's hunger before the main meal is served. Seriously, put out a platter or bowl of this chicken, which Costco sells in 48-ounce bags for $16.90, and watch how quickly all the pieces disappear, especially when paired with some dipping sauces.
Potstickers help you recover financially from the Chinese takeout bill
Potstickers can be an expensive addition from the Chinese restaurant, adding upwards of $9 for each order. If you have a large family who all want at least a few, you're much better off picking up Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers as an appetizer, which come with about 55 pieces per bag and only cost $13.38 total. While the pan-fry cook method is recommended, they can be quickly microwaved, too.
Here's to many, many cheese pulls
The ultimate casual dinner appetizer, mozzarella sticks are best consumed by the dozen, which you can easily do with the Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks. After all, the five-pound bags contain about 90 air fryer-ready sticks, and cost less than $17 in most cases (and these are basically restaurant-quality, since most eateries that serve them make them from frozen, too).
When in doubt (with sauerkraut), serve pierogie
When kielbasa and sauerkraut, or a similarly Polish meal is on the menu, Kasia's Potato & Cheese Pierogi come in clutch as a tasty app that's quick to prepare. The cheese-forward dumplings, which are sold as a set of three separate containers with about 13 to 14 pierogies each for $14.18 total, might end up stealing the show from whatever you're serving next, but we doubt anyone will be complaining.