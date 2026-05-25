The 12 Best Trader Joe's Items For The Grill
Trader Joe's and a grill out share a prominent quality; gourmet food doesn't need to be complicated. So put the two together, and you're set for an enjoyable evening with family and friends. Whether you're a gas or charcoal type, the cult-favorite grocery store sells an array of items that make an outdoor cookout stress-free.
You can peruse an ample selection of pre-marinated meats and tasty raw cuts, packaged in individual containers for easy portioning. TJ's produce selection may be smaller than competitor retailers, but there's nevertheless an ample variety of grillable veg. Plus, even some of the store's readymade foods are fit for a grill — cutting down on prep time for the evening.
A trip to the store makes hosting stress-free. You can grab all the necessary savory fare, plus a beloved Trader Joe's dessert to round out the evening. Toss in the retailer's well-priced wines, and you have an outdoor party ready to go at a moment's notice.
Throw TJ's Branzino fish on the grill
Take the right prep steps when grilling fish, and you'll be rewarded with a sweet, smoky, and delicate meal. TJ's brand $12.99 Branzino Fillets make a terrific candidate for the application, with the bones already removed but skin-on for the optimal grilling experience.
Buy a beef rib eye for grilled steak perfection
Few meat cuts shine on a grill quite like a fatty rib eye. Trader Joe's sells an $17.99 Angus bred Beef Rib Eye Steak in convenient individual packages, ready to craft into a mouth-watering showstopper.
A bundle of green onions makes for an easy to grill item
Not sure which vegetable to use to spruce up your grill-out? Buy a $1.29 package of green onions at Trader Joe's — they'll turn sweet and aromatic, a tasty complement to heftier fare.
TJ's skirt steak delivers big beef flavors
Skirt steak on the grill yields incredible beef flavor at an approachable cost. Trader Joe's sells an extra marbled Angus Beef Outside Skirt Steak for $15.99 a pound, letting you grill out in true Argentine style.
Look for flavorful chicken sausage at Trader Joe's
Too often, beef- and pork-based hot dogs and frankfurters take center stage in summertime grilling. Grab a package of Trader Joe's $4.29 Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Sausage for poultry-based franks that don't compromise on taste.
Consider Trader Joe's shaved lamb for grilling
A cut rarely spotted pre-sliced, Trader Joe's $11.99 Shaved Lamb Shoulder makes it easy to craft a flavor-packed grilled Shawarma.Marinate with common spices, mix in some oil and vinegar, and you'll have a mouth-watering kebab in the comforts of home.
Grill a batch of shiitake mushrooms
Savory and thick, shiitakes make for an underrated grilling mushroom. So grab the $2.99 4-ounce package of shiitake mushrooms at Trader Joe's; soak them in a soy or ponzu marinade and sizzle to remarkable success.
TJ's herb marinated chicken thighs make for fuss-free grilling
Sometimes, there's no time to whip up a marinade prior to a grilling occasion. Trader Joe's $6.99 package of Savory Herbed Chicken Thighs forgoes the work, delivering juicy bites of thigh meat marinated in bold ingredients like cilantro, citrus, chili flakes, and fish sauce.
Try out Trader Joe's premade turkey burgers
Done right, a grilled turkey burger can hold its own against beefier counterparts. Skip out on the tricky prep by buying Trader Joe's $6.99 Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties, which come out moist and flavorful.
Consider cooking a TJ's frozen pepperoni pizza outdoors
Throwing your frozen pizza on the grill may sound bold, but the preparation works to surprising effect. Trader Joe's $5.99 Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is a perfect candidate; the pie comes pre-cooked, which makes it a breeze to get mouth-watering grill marks and smoky pepperoni bites.
Grill a bag of sweet peppers
At only $3.99 a pound, Trader Joe's Organic Mini Sweet Peppers make for one of the best value grilled items. The fruits turn smoky and sweet under heat, a beautiful canvas for additions like goat cheese or a balsamic vinaigrette.
Sear a batch of TJ's Artichoke Bottoms
Knowing how to grill artichokes from scratch entails specific expertise and laborious prep. A $2.99 bag of Trader Joe's pre-cooked Artichoke Bottoms cuts down the work, making them ready to kiss with a flame and enjoy.