The 12 Best Trader Joe's Items For The Grill

Trader Joe's and a grill out share a prominent quality; gourmet food doesn't need to be complicated. So put the two together, and you're set for an enjoyable evening with family and friends. Whether you're a gas or charcoal type, the cult-favorite grocery store sells an array of items that make an outdoor cookout stress-free.

You can peruse an ample selection of pre-marinated meats and tasty raw cuts, packaged in individual containers for easy portioning. TJ's produce selection may be smaller than competitor retailers, but there's nevertheless an ample variety of grillable veg. Plus, even some of the store's readymade foods are fit for a grill — cutting down on prep time for the evening.

A trip to the store makes hosting stress-free. You can grab all the necessary savory fare, plus a beloved Trader Joe's dessert to round out the evening. Toss in the retailer's well-priced wines, and you have an outdoor party ready to go at a moment's notice.