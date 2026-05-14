Customers Love These 10 Trader Joe's Desserts

Everyone knows that Trader Joe's frozen aisle is the stuff dreams are made of. In fact, not skipping it is one of the top TJ's shopping tips every person who visits the store should know. Even so, Trader Joe's has a lot more going for it than the two aisles that constitute the frozen section. For example, did you know it also crushes the dessert game? Frozen, baked, sweet treats, and all, the store's vast selection of desserts is worth going out of your way for. If you show up equipped with the knowledge of which ones customers love, even better. Besides, it's hard to choose between all the seemingly delicious options if you don't know where to start. So, which desserts have customers raving about them? I went on a mission to find out.

As a lover of everything Trader Joe's, I have tasted almost every dessert the company has to offer, so many of the products found below are ones I have a personal love for. However, I also consulted online comments, reviews, and social media posts to ensure I rounded up a list of desserts that customers everywhere can't get enough of. Be careful, though — knowledge is power, and once you find out what they are, you'll be off to Trader Joe's before you know it.