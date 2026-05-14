Customers Love These 10 Trader Joe's Desserts
Everyone knows that Trader Joe's frozen aisle is the stuff dreams are made of. In fact, not skipping it is one of the top TJ's shopping tips every person who visits the store should know. Even so, Trader Joe's has a lot more going for it than the two aisles that constitute the frozen section. For example, did you know it also crushes the dessert game? Frozen, baked, sweet treats, and all, the store's vast selection of desserts is worth going out of your way for. If you show up equipped with the knowledge of which ones customers love, even better. Besides, it's hard to choose between all the seemingly delicious options if you don't know where to start. So, which desserts have customers raving about them? I went on a mission to find out.
As a lover of everything Trader Joe's, I have tasted almost every dessert the company has to offer, so many of the products found below are ones I have a personal love for. However, I also consulted online comments, reviews, and social media posts to ensure I rounded up a list of desserts that customers everywhere can't get enough of. Be careful, though — knowledge is power, and once you find out what they are, you'll be off to Trader Joe's before you know it.
Hold The Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones
By far, my favorite dessert at Trader Joe's is the Hold The Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones, and I'm far from the only one. People all over the internet rave about them as well, with some saying they are the best thing in the freezer aisle. Considering how Trader Joe's dominates that section of the store (have you seen how many frozen pasta options TJ's offers?), that's saying something.
As the name suggests, these tasty desserts are miniature ice cream cones, so they make a great pick when you want a little sweet treat without going overboard. Of course, they are so delicious that it may be hard to limit yourself to just one — ask me how I know — but the option to reduce intake is there nonetheless.
In addition to being adorable, these mini cones taste phenomenal, too. Everything from the creamy ice cream to the chocolate shell to the soft cone hits the mark. Best of all, they come in an assortment of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, coffee, and some seasonal options like peppermint and pumpkin. And guess what? They are all bangers. A box of eight mini cones only costs $3.99, too (though prices may vary by location), so both your wallet and your mouth will be happy.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
As one of Trader Joe's Hall of Fame products, the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups was a lock to make our list of the store's best desserts. They are hands-down one of the best store-bought options available on the market, and honestly, I struggle not to buy a big tub of them every time I visit Trader Joe's. If you've tried them before, you know exactly what I mean.
What makes Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups so special is the use of quality ingredients. They boast bold flavors that shine through in the final product. The peanut butter is rich, the chocolate is decadent beyond belief, and the mouthfeel is pure heaven. I dare you to try to eat just one — it can't be done. A commenter on Reddit put it this way: "Understand that these are not mere confections, but a perfect conjuration of deliciousness," and I couldn't agree more.
When you undoubtedly decide to pick some of Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups up, know that you have two choices regarding size. You can purchase a large 16-ounce tub of them, typically located on a shelf above the frozen goodies. Or, opt for a much smaller pack, which you'll find near the checkout lanes. My advice, though, is to just go for the big container because if not, the buyer's remorse will be real.
Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches
Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches are a newly-returned Trader Joe's dessert that is taking off like wildfire. The fact that the company brought them back is already a fantastic sign, but once you get your first taste, you'll be hoping they never leave shelves again. I recently gave them a try for the first time, and I sure hope they're here to stay.
Made with a chocolate shell and chocolate ice cream, these babies will have you rethink everything you thought you knew about both macarons and ice cream sandwiches. Regular macarons (not to be confused with macaroons), are tasty, but Trader Joe's are next level. For starters, they are about three times the size of a typical macaron, and the shells remain deliciously soft and chewy all at the same time. Additionally, the use of ice cream in place of the typical grenache filling turns these into masterpieces. Every element is bursting with rich chocolatey goodness, but they are not overly sweet. There is a balanced bitterness here that brings down the saccharine taste in expert fashion.
The only issue with Trader Joe's Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches is that you only get two per box, and it costs $4.99. I couldn't care less, though, and once you sink your teeth into one, you probably won't, either.
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
Babkas are a dessert everyone should be acquainted with. Lucky us, Trader Joe's has one of the tastiest, most affordable ones on grocery store shelves. May I present the Chocolate Brooklyn Babka. It's kind of like if a cake and a loaf of brioche had a baby, and oh man, is it tasty. Not only is it deliciously soft, moist, and buttery, but the swirls of chocolate throughout give it a sweet edge that will have your mouth watering in seconds flat.
Trader Joe's proudly boasts that its babkas are prepared in a small Kosher bakery in Brooklyn. They are also hand-twisted and made in small batches, so quality and attention to detail are paramount. Regardless, the flavors and textures truly speak for themselves. In fact, several people online say they are scared to buy one because they lack the self-control not to overeat it. As my all-time favorite baked good from Trader Joe's, I couldn't agree more, and I can also personally attest to the Chocolate Brooklyn Babka's greatness. If you find you love it as much as I do, keep an eye out for the seasonal cinnamon flavor, too. While not chocolate, it is just as amazing. Some might even say better, but I'm ride or die for chocolate.
Apple Blossoms
Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms are widely regarded as one of the chain's greatest original desserts. Called the best thing since apple pie and yummy enough that they taste homemade by reviewers online, they are also my go-to pick when I've had my fill of chocolate.
One bite and you'll realize that Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms are not constructed using a standard easy apple pie recipe. Instead, they are individual-sized pastry cups topped with apple pie filling and cinnamon crumble. Regardless of their shape and size, though, they are overflowing with complex flavors that are yummy enough to make many of us go back for seconds. While definitely not needed, pair them with a scoop of the brand's French Vanilla Ice Cream, and they only get better.
To top it all off, a box of two Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms only costs $2.49, so it's an extremely affordable option as well. The only setback: They aren't ready to consume straight from the box — they need to be baked, or, if you are in a hurry, microwaved for 60 seconds. If you can handle the delay, I recommend baking or air frying, though. The final results are far superior when it comes to the texture of the crust.
Chocolate Lava Cakes
Trader Joe's Chocolate Lava Cakes are a force to be reckoned with. Not only has the product come first in Tasting Table's ranking of Trader Joe's frozen desserts, but some fans say it is better than the ones you'd get from a restaurant. They will definitely make you forget about trying to make your own molten lava cakes, too. So, without a doubt, these tasty frozen delights had to make an appearance on our list of the best desserts offered by the grocery store chain.
The Chocolate Lava Cakes at Trader Joe's come in boxes of two for $3.99. Once acquired, they can be enjoyed in as few as 50 seconds if you pop them in the microwave. After that, though, prepare yourself to bite into a chocolate-lover's dream. They are deliciously soft and quite literally overflowing with gooey chocolate ganache. They also pair beautifully with whipped cream, ice cream, or berries. Heck, with a little sprinkle of powdered sugar over the top and a couple of raspberries, they even look like they came out of a professional kitchen.
In addition to all of the outstanding praise Trader Joe's Chocolate Lava Cakes receive online, I also count them as one of the best creations the company has ever produced. Admittedly, I'm a sucker for over-the-top chocolate desserts, but I don't see how a frozen cake could be so yummy. It is, though. Trust.
Brookie
Here's the thing: Choosing between cookies and brownies can be a challenging decision. Fortunately, at Trader Joe's, you don't have to. One of the company's finest desserts just so happens to combine the two treats to create something it calls the Brookie. And yes, it is just as magical as it sounds. So much so that it is considered one of the top Trader Joe's desserts by many, myself included. Some even claim they are too dangerously good to keep in the house.
Combining the best of both the cookie and brownie worlds, Trader Joe's Brookie is nothing short of spectacular. With each mouthful, you not only get the fudgy goodness of a dark chocolate brownie underneath, but also the soft chewiness of a chocolate chip cookie on top. In addition, both elements come together like they were made for each other. Seriously, no notes, Trader Joe's. They are utter perfection in every bite, and like so many of the other wonderful desserts offered by the company, I also fall into the category of people who can't keep them on hand at all times for fear of devouring them in a single sitting. The fact that no baking or preparation is required sure doesn't help, either.
Lemon Bars
All you citrus dessert lovers out there are in for a serious treat with Trader Joe's Lemon Bars. Consisting of a creamy layer of lemon goodness supported by a shortbread on the bottom, they will have you second-guessing whether you just baked them from scratch or simply pulled them out of the freezer.
According to reviews, the cool mouthfeel makes Trader Joe's Lemon Bars a fantastic pick for hot summer months. Regardless of the time of year, though, people are obsessed with them, and for good reason. Bright, tangy, buttery, soft, and gooey, they have it going on. Everything from the crumble of the crust to the subtle sweetness provided by a light dusting of powdered sugar on top makes for a citrusy blast you won't soon forget.
Similar to some of Trader Joe's other frozen desserts, the only drawback to the Lemon Bars is that they can not be consumed straight out of the box. You have to defrost them for about an hour first. They are more than worth the wait, though. Just do yourself a favor and thaw more than one at a time. If you don't, regret is sure to ensue.
Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
Another one of my personal favorite desserts at Trader Joe's is the Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches. Unlike many other lackluster ones found on grocery store shelves, these babies have everything you could want from a recipe like this and more. In fact, a commenter on Reddit said, "This ice cream cookie sandwich should be renamed from Sublime to Manna, because it truly is heavenly. Even those who don't usually go for the ice cream sandwich novelties will experience an euphoric sustenance that could only come from the gods." A little dramatic, but can't say I disagree!
As you might have guessed, Trader Joe's Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches consist of two chocolate chip cookies stuffed with vanilla ice cream. They are also rolled in chocolate chips, so you get even more chocolatey-crunch on the edges. Yum! Fortunately, Trader Joe's didn't dial in the ingredients, either. The cookies achieve the perfect balance of chewy, soft, and crunchy, and the ice cream presents a top-tier level of creaminess. They are stuffed to the brim, too, so there's nothing scrawny about them, and that's more than I can say for some of the other desserts on this list. In addition, a box of four Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches only costs $4.99. That may not sound like many, but thanks to their larger size, it winds up being plenty.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites
Trader Joe's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites may be the new kid on the block, but one thing is for sure: They have gone viral. Actually, people love them so much that you might have trouble finding them in stock. If you do, though, you'd be wise to buy more than one bag because they only contain 12 balls, and who knows if they will be sold out on your next trip to the store.
Larger than some expect, Trader Joe's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites are roughly the size of a donut hole. As a result, you get plenty of ice cream and cookie dough with each ball, and that's one of the reasons people are going wild for them. One reviewer noted that the larger size ensures the perfect ratio of ice cream to cookie dough. They also said the overall flavor of the cookie dough is nostalgic enough to remind them of Cookie Crisp Cereal.
As is the case with many Trader Joe's products, Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites are deliciously unique. They are also made with quality ingredients, which shine through in the flavor. The overwhelming consensus online is proof of that. So, don't sleep on them!
Methodology
To compile this list of Trader Joe's desserts that customers love, I relied on personal experience and taste (as a regular TJ's customer myself), and built a general consensus using a variety of online comments, reviews, and social media posts. I only selected desserts that are currently available at Trader Joe's, avoiding any discontinued or seasonal items.