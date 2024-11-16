The One Step You Can't Ignore Before Grilling Artichokes

Artichokes are delicious, no matter how you cook them. You can opt for simple preparations like boiling them whole, or, for an even easier solution, you can cook canned artichokes in the air fryer. They're the one veggie Giada De Laurentiis always eats in Rome, where she enjoys them fried or poached, and while their insides are soft once cooked, their tough exterior means they can stand up to the char of your grill.

Grilling artichokes imparts a delectable smokiness to the vegetable that cannot be achieved with other techniques, but remember: they should be at least partially cooked before they hit the heat. This step is essential for helping you achieve those sexy, caramelized grill marks as the flames bring out the vegetable's subtle sweetness. Barbecuing raw artichokes doesn't help tenderize them, and would require much longer on the grill to soften, at which point they'll likely just get dry and burn. Think of grilling as the finishing touch — pre-cooking them first will get you the best result.

The best methods for preparing artichokes for grilling are steaming or boiling. We prefer steaming because the hot water vapor cooks them until just tender without making them too soggy or fragile for the grill. Although we treat artichokes as vegetables, they are in fact the flowering buds of thistle plants, and aside from their thorny leaves and inner "choke," they are entirely edible.