How To Cook Skirt Steak On The Grill
Notoriously one of the best cuts of steak to grill, skirt steak does particularly well on a barbecue. This is because it's such a thin cut of meat, so it benefits from a screaming hot cooking vessel that can char the outside while cooking the inside — which makes using a grill a no-brainer. To get even more in-depth about how to grill skirt steak the right way, Food Republic spoke to Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist and chef at Chilango in Minneapolis and Sueño in Dayton, Ohio.
"When I cook skirt steak, I start with a really hot fire and let the coals burn down just until they are not shooting flames," Guzmán said. "If you give it the hand test, you want to be able to hold your hand for about [one to two] seconds over the heat. Then, I cook it hard and fast flipping every 20 to 30 seconds until it's well caramelized and a perfect medium-rare."
Depending on how you like your steak, getting yours to a medium-rare like Guzmán's should only take about two to four minutes per side, and the meat should feel slightly soft to the touch at the thickest section. For medium, you should cook it a little longer, but don't be afraid to make a small cut to check for doneness (it won't ruin your steak like the rumors suggest). In fact, Guzmán stated: "There's no rule that says you can't cut your steak to see where it's at or even use a thermometer. I like pulling my steak at 115 and letting it carry to about 120-125 [Fahrenheit]."
What are the best marinades for grilled skirt steak?
While how you cook skirt steak is important, how you marinate it is also going to be a crucial step in the process. "There are so many marinades to use with steak; one of my favorites incorporated beer, ancho chiles, sugar, salt, and garlic," chef Jorge Guzmán said. "I love the addition of sugar because it allows the steak to caramelize well, especially in a thin cut like skirt." Because skirt is so thin, it cooks fast — that sugar does double duty of adding flavor and kickstarting the Maillard reaction.
Another popular marinade for skirt steak is a mojo — a garlicky, zesty, citrusy option that works particularly well with chimichurri sauce, a thick sauce made with parsley, garlic, chilies, and plenty of olive oil that can be spooned over the steak. If you love soy sauce, you can also consider whipping up a marinade made with soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and mustard. This combination is not only delicious, but it works to penetrate the fat and fibers of skirt steak, helping to tenderize it from the inside out. Any marinade with an acidic component, such as beer, will do this nicely.
Don't forget to consider how long to marinate the steak. When it comes to thinner cuts like this, you can get away with it soaking in those flavors for about an hour, but no more than 24 hours. Once your steak is done, make sure to cut it against the grain to ensure each piece is tender.