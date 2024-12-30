How To Cook Skirt Steak On The Grill

Notoriously one of the best cuts of steak to grill, skirt steak does particularly well on a barbecue. This is because it's such a thin cut of meat, so it benefits from a screaming hot cooking vessel that can char the outside while cooking the inside — which makes using a grill a no-brainer. To get even more in-depth about how to grill skirt steak the right way, Food Republic spoke to Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist and chef at Chilango in Minneapolis and Sueño in Dayton, Ohio.

"When I cook skirt steak, I start with a really hot fire and let the coals burn down just until they are not shooting flames," Guzmán said. "If you give it the hand test, you want to be able to hold your hand for about [one to two] seconds over the heat. Then, I cook it hard and fast flipping every 20 to 30 seconds until it's well caramelized and a perfect medium-rare."

Depending on how you like your steak, getting yours to a medium-rare like Guzmán's should only take about two to four minutes per side, and the meat should feel slightly soft to the touch at the thickest section. For medium, you should cook it a little longer, but don't be afraid to make a small cut to check for doneness (it won't ruin your steak like the rumors suggest). In fact, Guzmán stated: "There's no rule that says you can't cut your steak to see where it's at or even use a thermometer. I like pulling my steak at 115 and letting it carry to about 120-125 [Fahrenheit]."